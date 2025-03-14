Give any speaker or Hi-Fi kit Sonos-like streaming superpowers with this tiny device

Quick Summary The Atonemo Streamplayer adds streaming smarts and multi-room capability to existing Hi-Fi hardware. It costs £99 / $99 / about AU$200 and will be available this spring.

If you've got some fantastic-sounding Hi-Fi hardware and want to give it streaming smarts, Swedish audio firm Atonemo has just the thing.

The Streamplayer is the firm's first product, and it's a tiny device that enables you to stream high quality audio to your existing kit, such as older speakers, an amp or one of the best soundbars that can't already stream itself.

You can use it with a single device or have multiple Streamplayers working across different rooms.

The Streamplayer has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE and LE Audio Auracast compatibility, and offers a wide streaming selection that enables you to add the key services to existing audio kit with the minimum of fuss.

It also enables you to do that without making you pick a single ecosystem, such as Apple's or Google's – it works with both firms' tech.

Atonemo Streamplayer: features and price

The Streamplayer is very simple – it's got a USB-C connector for power and a 3.5mm Aux output that you connect to your existing kit.

There's an app for iOS and Android and it's just as easy to use. It offers features for setup, grouping multiple Streamplayers and adjusting the EQ. That's it!

According to Atonemo the goal was to ensure that "there are no unnecessary distractions, reskinned streaming services, or clutter". To stream from the likes of Spotify, for example, you just use the official Spotify app.

Inside the Streamplayer, there's a 24-bit / 192 KHz lossless DAC with a 10-band graphic equaliser, and the device works with AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, YouTube Music, Apple Music and Auracast. It will also be Roon Ready in the near future.

The device also works with two smart home platforms, Google Home and Apple HomeKit.

The Atonemo Streamplayer will launch this spring with a RRP of £99 / $99 / €99 (about AU$200).