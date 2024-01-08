HP announces the ultimate gaming monitor

With consoles and the latest gaming laptops and PCs constantly pushing more and more powerful hardware, and the biggest games looking more beautiful than ever before, it's easy to forget about what you're actually viewing it on, whether that's your TV or a dedicated monitor.

But, if you've neglected your monitor for a while then HP's brand new display could be an absolute game changer – maybe even sit amongst the best gaming monitors. The Omen Transcend 32 is HP's first OLED gaming monitor, and it looks like quite the debut.

Most obvious at first glance is the glorious QD-OLED panel, which combines the best of QLED and OLED displays with trademark QLED brightness and the rich blacks of an OLED effort, with a contrast ratio of 1.5 million to 1! But what makes it such a superb gaming choice?

Well, the specs alone have our mouse and keyboard twitching, ready to go. Boasting Dolby Vision support, a 4K UHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, top titles look incrediby detailed and smooth. There's nothing more immersion breaking than input lag but with a 0.03 ms response time, that won't be a problem here.

Connectivity-wise, the monitor sports two HDMI 2.1 ports as well as 3 USB-A and a USB-C connection. Interestingly, for those with the new ultra-light Transcend 14 gaming laptop can utilise the USB-C's 140w power delivery to charge their laptop and connect at the same time. A match made in heaven.

When it comes to its non-gaming monitors, HP has refreshed the lineup too. The HP Series 3 will now be its entry-level display, the Series 5 its mainstream effort and the Series 7 its high-performance screen.