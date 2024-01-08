How to watch LG's CES 2024 press conference: new OLED TVs and so much more

As is tradition, LG is to kick off the CES 2024 press day with its own event on Monday 8 January 2024. It will likely detail its tech theme for the year ahead, plus show a swathe of new OLED TVs – including the transparent LG Signature OLED T.

There will likely be other products unveiled too, including several that we're teased ahead of the press conference – such as the LG DukeBox and its tech-packed caravan concept, the LG Bon Voyage. You can watch it live below.

Here's everything else you need to know about the LG at CES 2024 World Premiere Live event.

How to watch the LG CES 2024 press conference

You can watch the LG World Premiere Live event online via the video above.

Alternatively, the CES 2024 press conference will be streamed on LG's own YouTube channel.

What time does the LG CES 2024 press conference start?

LG's World Premiere Live event starts at 08:00 PT (local time to Las Vegas) today, Monday 8 January 2024.

Here are the kick off times for your location:

US West Coast: 08:00 PT

08:00 PT US East Coast: 11:00 ET

11:00 ET UK: 16:00 GMT

16:00 GMT Central Europe: 17:00 CET

17:00 CET India (New Delhi): 21:30 IST

21:30 IST China (Beijing): 00:00 CST (9 January)

00:00 CST (9 January) Japan (Tokyo): 01:00 JST (9 January)

01:00 JST (9 January) South Korea (Seoul): 01:00 KST (9 January)

01:00 KST (9 January) Australia (Sydney): 03:00 AEDT (9 January)

What to expect

LG often launches a whole stack of new products during CES each year, so we expect it'll have plenty to talk about.

Some of them have even been announced early (something the Korean firm loves to do). There are new LG Gram superthin laptops, several new OLED TVs, including the LG OLED M4 (which we're particularly excited about), and some great, new soundbars for 2024.

We've also heard about a neat AI-powered robot to help you control your smart home, plus a super-fancy digital juke box that sports a transparent OLED display and valve-based music system.

There are bound to be plenty of other cool kitchen innovations too, plus more on the brand's plans for cars and automation. So join us later to watch the event live right here on T3.