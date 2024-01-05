LG ups its laptop game for CES 2024

LG has a lot scheduled to be released at CES 2024. After all, why go to the world's biggest electronics show with nothing to show off? The OLED masters will no doubt have plenty of TVs and monitors as well as some more obscure products (LG caravan anyone?).

One of the biggest areas the Korean company is focusing on is laptops. We're big fans of LG's Gram series of laptops here at T3, so that's good news. So is the fact that like many new laptops we're anticipating in 2024, they'll come with Intel Core Ultra Processors. This means that the flagship models will feature Neural Power Units, AI-powered processors that can even work offline.

Chief amongst them is the LG Gram Pro and LG Gram Pro 2-in-1. The Gram Pro will be available in both 16 and 17-inch variants with a WQXGA / 2,560 x 1,600 display, or if you want to push the boat out, the 16-inch model will also come with an OLED 2,880 x 1,800 screen.

As for the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1, this convertible is already turning heads with its 360-degree adjustable hinge and touchscreen. It is also officially the world's lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop at just 1399 grams and measuring just 12.4 mm thick. As for the display, it features a WQXGA+ resolution OLED display or a cheaper WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPS panel. if you'd prefer.

But that's not all. There are a host more LG laptops set to be revealed at CES 2024 as well. The LG Gram 17, 16, 15 and 14 laptops will all debut at the show, LG describes these more affordable machines as "Featuring slender, ultra-lightweight designs and long-lasting battery life, the LG grams are great for business travellers and busy go-getters." As mentioned these laptops will also receive 14th generation Intel Core Ultra processors, so expect a bunch of neat AI tricks.

If you're not going to Vegas for CES, don't worry, because we are. We'll bring you all of the coolest releases and latest news from the show floor right here at T3.