How to watch Hyundai's CES 2024 press conference: hydrogen fuel cell EVs and more

The annual CES trade show is great for finding out about the consumer electronics coming up for the year, but that's not all it has to offer. As the years have gone by, it has also been a number one event for car manufacturers to tout their own new technologies.

Hyundai is one that embraces the Las Vegas convention, and it will host its own press conference this year, which you can watch below.

Here's everything you need to know about the Hyundai Media Day event at CES 2024.

How to watch the Hyundai CES 2024 press conference

You can watch the Hyundai CES 2024 Media Day keynote online via the video above.

Alternatively, the livestream will be available on Nvidia's own YouTube channel.

What time does the Hyundai CES 2024 press conference start?

Hyundai's event starts at 16:00 PT (local time to Las Vegas) today, Monday 8 January 2024.

Here are the kick off times for your location:

US West Coast: 16:00 PT

16:00 PT US East Coast: 19:00 ET

19:00 ET UK: 00:00 GMT (9 January)

00:00 GMT (9 January) Central Europe: 01:00 CET (9 January)

01:00 CET (9 January) India (New Delhi): 05:30 IST (9 January)

05:30 IST (9 January) China (Beijing): 08:00 CST (9 January)

08:00 CST (9 January) Japan (Tokyo): 09:00 JST (9 January)

09:00 JST (9 January) South Korea (Seoul): 09:00 KST (9 January)

09:00 KST (9 January) Australia (Sydney): 11:00 AEDT (9 January)

What to expect

Hyundai plans to mainly focus on the breakthroughs in hydrogen technology during its CES 2024 "Media Day" keynote address. It plans to double down on the fuel cell systems it could employ in its best EVs going forward.

This is on top of the news that the stunning N Vision 74 concept will be going into full production too.

The car maker also recently revealed that it will discuss advancements in software and AI, and how they will take its cars forward in the coming year and beyond.

"Hyundai Motor will outline the group-wide software strategy and future direction to build a fully optimised, user-centric ecosystem connecting devices, services and solutions," it said in a news release at the end of last year.

You will be able to watch the event right here on T3 (via the video at the top of this page). We'll also bring you all the news from the show as it happens.