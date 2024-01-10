Airthings reveals two new products at CES 2024, including its first-ever smart air purifier

CES 2024 is fully underway now, and we're busy working to bring you news of all the latest product launches and brand updates. There were many exciting highlights from yesterday's event, including a whole new lineup of Tineco vacuum cleaners and an industry-leading hair drying tool from L’Oréal. Well, we're now back with some more news to kickstart day two...

Airthings, creator of the best-selling indoor air quality and radon monitors, has today launched two new additions to its successful consumer product portfolio. These include Airthings Renew, the company’s first smart air purifier, and Airthings Wave Enhance, a compact and battery-operated indoor air quality monitor specifically built for the bedroom. These two new products reinforce Airthings’ mission to provide innovative solutions to improving air quality in the home.

Airthings Renew will be available for pre-order for $399.99 USD from today. Wave Enhance retails for $149.99 USD and will become available to purchase mid-2024.

Airthings Renew

(Image credit: Airthings)

Designed in Norway, Airthings Renew is the latest addition to Airthings’ range of intelligent air quality solutions. It's also a long-awaited moment for customers who already own an Airthings monitor and have been looking forward to a purifier that works in tandem.

Crafted specifically for use in bedrooms due to its library-quiet volume, Airthings Renew stands out thanks to its ability to blend in. With an attractive matte gray appearance and versatile, ergonomic design, it's able to stand upright, lay flat or mount to a wall, allowing it to fit naturally in any environment.

(Image credit: Airthings)

Beyond visual design, Airthings Renew’s functionality incorporates a 4-stage HEPA-13 filter that removes 99.97% of particulates, and a high-performance carbon filter that further removes gasses and odors from the air. With these two filters, Airthings Renew can effectively and fully cleanse the air in any room up to 525 square feet within 10 minutes. It also features three unique mode options: Silent mode, Auto mode and Boost mode, perfect for when you need a little extra help to clear the air in your space.

Most importantly, Airthings Renew doesn’t just cleanse the air, but helps you understand what you’re breathing in your home. By syncing with the Airthings app, users can view air quality trends, reorder filters and operate the purifier remotely.

Preorder the Airthings Renew for $399.99

Airthings Wave Enhance

(Image credit: Airthings)

Also launching at CES 2024 is the Airthings Wave Enhance, a compact and battery-operated indoor air quality monitor ideal for bedrooms and home offices. Wave Enhance features five indoor air quality sensors, including a sophisticated, highly-accurate NDIR sensor to measure carbon dioxide levels.

Wave Enhance also includes sensors for airborne chemicals, temperature, humidity, and air pressure, as well as ambient noise and light. Compact, silent and battery-operated, Wave Enhance can easily be mounted on a wall or sit upright on a surface using the incorporated flip-out stand.

(Image credit: Airthings)

Through integration with the Airthings app, Wave Enhance even provides users with a Sleep Disruptors report, which tracks several air quality components during sleep hours to help determine if air quality was the reason you were tossing and turning all night, or losing out on quality sleep.

The Airthings Wave Enhance will become available to purchase mid-2024 for $149.