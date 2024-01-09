Tineco reveals brand new smart vacuum cleaner lineup at CES 2024

Known for producing some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners and best hard floor cleaners, Tineco has today showcased its latest technology and product lineup at CES 2024.

The leading cleaning innovator has unveiled a multi-function vacuum and floor washer, the Tineco Floor One Switch S7, and the world's smartest self-cleaning station vacuum, the Tineco Pure One Station. Since launching the first-ever smart cordless stick vacuum in 2019, an earlier model of the Pure One Station, Tineco continues its commitment to cleaning innovation. The brand's latest launch into home cleaning offers advanced engineering features such as iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, which detects messes and adjusts the unit's suction or water flow automatically, and Pouch Cell Technology that maintains exceptional power for an extended duration of time.

The prices and sales dates will be confirmed later in 2024.

Tineco Floor One Switch S7

This first-of-its-kind smart multi-function cleaner with a SwitchPro Motor can switch seamlessly between a floor washer or vacuum unit, providing an ultimate solution for whole-house cleaning. Its floor washer features include MHCBS technology, ensuring the unit is washing with the freshest of water, a self-cleaning system and much more. The vacuum is equipped with a specially designed ZeroTangle brush head and PureCyclone technology for strong, long-lasting suction.

Tineco Pure One Station

The Pure One Station's OmniHub stores the vacuum neatly, recharges and automatically cleans the entire machine from the brush to the tubes and filters. It's completely hands-free, with storage of debris and dust held for up to 60 days. Delivering a hassle-free experience, the ZeroTangle brush head prevents hair buildup in the roller, and PureCyclone technology separates air and dust to minimise clogging and sustain strong suction and power.

Romeo Luo, General Manager of Tineco's International Business Unit, comments "As a leader in the floor care industry, we are dedicated to providing assistance to every customer. We are proud to announce the Switch S7 as it was inspired by the real cleaning needs of our customers. Our global presence allows us to get feedback from all of our consumers and understand their needs to help shape the next generation of products."