Hisense to enter the car market in 2024 by attaching frickin' laser beams to vehicles

Hisense has unveiled some of its plans for CES 2024, announcing that it will debut its first display innovation for cars at the consumer electronics trade show.

Its AR HUD is a technology that employs a proprietary TriChroma triple-laser projection system and holographic wizardry to provide displays for use inside vehicles, such as some future EVs. The tech is ideal for in-car use as it can fit into a compact space, yet offer immersive imaging and therefore provide a big screen from a relatively small, hidden projection device.

It can be used for passenger entertainment, boasting the requisite high brightness and a wide projection angle, while Hisense also claims that it can also "transform" a windshield into a high-resolution information hub. This will overlay virtual information onto the environment outside.

The company also states that the technology can be used outside a car too, with features such as headlight projection of safety reminders and the like.

This isn't the first time a company will have demoed some next-level thinking when it comes to in-car infotainment systems. LG regularly shows display technology designed for automotive use – mostly using OLED technology. There have also been several concept vehicle designs that include virtual reality or AR headsets for passengers to wear when in transit.

However, this is the Chinese manufacturer's first main foray into the vehicle space under its own name. It had previously worked with the car industry through its Sanden brand, which supplies air conditioning compressors and systems.

CES 2024 will run from 9 to 12 January and T3 will be in attendance to bring you all the news and our own perspective on the products launched there. It is usually the launching ground for the televisions and other consumer electronics we can expect to see hit stores over the following 12 months.

Hisense itself will undoubtedly debut multiple series of TVs, and has already confirmed that the flagship will be a 110-inch ULED X TV – the Hisense 110UX. We'll bring you more on that when we have it.