World's first mirror telescope that needs no manual adjustment is launched at CES

CES is full of wonders for people interested in consumer technology. In 2024, these include those into telescopes for stargazing, thanks to Marseille-based digital telescope manufacturer Unistellar, which announced two new telescopes, the Odessey and Odyssey Pro.

Unistellar's existing telescopes, which include the Unistellar eQuinox II and the Unistellar eVscope 2, are famous for being super user-friendly; they can even let you see constellations in heavily light-polluted areas, thanks to Unistellar's Deep Dark Technology.

The new telescopes take this user-friendliness to the next level using a new set of Nikon High Precision Optics, co-developed with Nikon, which is said to make "astronomical observation an easy and enjoyable experience." More importantly, the Odyssey is the first mirror telescope, the most high-performing category of telescope for exploring the universe, which requires no manual adjustment.

Unistellar Odyssey (Image credit: Unistellar)

Another exciting addition is the Stellar Autofocus, which the brand claims provides perfect sharpness during the journey to objects millions of light-years away, thanks to a fully automated focus system combining a smart algorithm and a dedicated motorised sensor.

We saved the best for last: Unistellar says the Odessey is the first telescope capable of observing both nearby planets and objects situated in the depths of the cosmos with Multi-Depth Technology.



(Image credit: Unistellar)

The company is also revamping its app, which Unistellar says will act as a "celestial co-pilot guiding the telescope in its exploration," presenting the best celestial objects to observe from home while providing clear information about them.

The Odessey range is available in two models. The Unistellar Odessey, which retails for $2,499/ £2,199 (approx. AU$ 3,718), has no eyepiece, while the Odessey Pro, featuring the new digital Nikon Eyepiece Technology, is selling for $3,999/ £3,499 (approx. AU$ 5,951). Both are already available at Unistellar and Amazon.