This smart telescope feature lets you see the night sky even in heavy light pollution

(Image credit: Unistellar)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

Until recently, the best way to stargaze was to go to a dark sky area with as little light pollution as possible. And while this is still a viable option to admire the galaxies without using the best telescopes, admittedly, getting to these areas usually requires hours of travel. Thanks to Unistellar's Deep Dark Technology, you can now enjoy the same level of clarity without leaving your home.

Designed by Unistellar, Deep Dark Technology is integrated into the company's smart telescopes, such as the Unistellar eQuinox II, a brilliant smartphone-controlled telescope without an eyepiece and the five-star-rated Unistellar eVscope 2, to automatically eliminate interference caused by city lights.

Even in very bright urban areas, the technology is said to instantly transform the image so that its black background is "as intense as the depths of space," revealing celestial objects with "impressive clarity," the company says.

Unistellar Deep Dark Technology

(Image credit: Unistellar)

By analysing images collected by thousands of Unistellar users, the Marseille-based company has developed exclusive algorithms to automatically distinguish the light signal coming from celestial bodies from noise and light pollution, which makes it possible to map the light pollution in each observed image. This interference is then filtered and removed automatically, allowing the "celestial object being observed to shine through." 

“As more and more people choose to live in urban areas, it is more important than ever for Unistellar to give city dwellers the opportunity to enjoy exploring and learning about the universe,” explains Laurent Marfisi, co-founder and CEO of Unistellar. “Thanks to the radical innovation of our Deep Dark Technology, Unistellar telescopes cut through the haze of light pollution that has kept us from exploring the stars from our place in the city.”

Find out more about Deep Dark Technology at Unistellar. You can read more the beginner-friendly telescopes in our best telescopes for beginners guide.

