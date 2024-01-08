How to watch Samsung's CES 2024 press conference: a big year for the blue brand

Samsung has already announced its key TVs and other entertainment kit that'll be shown at CES 2024, but it'll also host a press event later today that will highlight other products.

The Samsung CES 2024 press conference is set to detail the company's major push into AI integration this year, which is believed to affect all of its technology. We know that "Galaxy AI" will be the heart of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event (on 17 January) when the brand launches the Samsung Galaxy S24 family of phones, but what else can we expect?

You'll just have to watch the press conference live to find out.

How to watch the Samsung CES 2024 press conference

We hope to host the Samsung CES 2024 press conference right here on T3 closer the time.

Alternatively, it will be streamed on Samsung's online news site directly.

What time does the Samsung CES 2024 press conference start?

The Samsung CES 2024 press conference starts at 10:00 PT (local time to Las Vegas) today, Monday 8 January 2024.

Here are the kick off times for your location:

US West Coast: 14:00 PT

14:00 PT US East Coast: 17:00 ET

17:00 ET UK: 22:00 GMT

22:00 GMT Central Europe: 23:00 CET

23:00 CET India (New Delhi): 03:30 IST (9 January)

03:30 IST (9 January) China (Beijing): 06:00 CST (9 January)

06:00 CST (9 January) Japan (Tokyo): 07:00 JST (9 January)

07:00 JST (9 January) South Korea (Seoul): 07:00 KST (9 January)

07:00 KST (9 January) Australia (Sydney): 09:00 AEDT (9 January)

What to expect

Samsung tends to talk about trends more than just products during its press conferences these days, although we do expect to see some new kit unveiled on stage for the first time.

Refrigerators and kitchen appliances (this time packed with AI smarts) will undoubtedly be part of the show. We could also see a few new Samsung Galaxy A-series phones announced.

However, a lot of the company's CES launches have already been shown – during a press preview event at the weekend. That's especially true of the brand's 2024 TVs, with new 4K and 8K QLED options appearing alongside an upgrade for Samsung's OLED range.

Samsung is also expanding its gaming range this year too, with a focus on accessories for the Gaming Hub on its TVs and monitors.

We'll be covering the Samsung event live to bring you all the news as it happens.