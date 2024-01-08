Samsung's new QLED TVs suddenly look like amazing 4K and 8K options for 2024

It's CES 2024 time – the world's largest technology show, for those who don't know – and that's the annual cue for Samsung to reveal its all-new TV range line-up. In addition to refreshing its QD-OLED top-tier model, the S95D, the Korean company has also presented a wide range of Mini LED (called QLED by the brand) panels.

With the QN900D 8K Neo QLED TV at the top of the stack, Samsung also offers a whole host of 4K models, with the QN90D the best of those options (it has more zones for its Mini LED backlighting than the lower-spec models, such as the QN85D, QN80D and so forth).

So what else can you expect? The QN900D features Samsung's NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, which as those two key letters reveal, is an artificial intelligence-enhanced system to upscale lower-resolution images more intelligently for the best possible visual fidelity. Samsung calls it 8K AI Upscaling Pro, which works alongside AI Motion Enhancer Pro to negate distortion in fast-moving scenes.

The QN900D is also super-thin, at just 9.6mm thick, so it'll look delightful hung on any wall, given that it's not much thicker than most smartphones of today. It's available in sizes from 65- to 85-inches, but whichever you pick (or should that be 'afford'?) it remains super slim by design. It's able to be this thin as a One Connect box handles all the ports away from the screen itself.

When it comes to gaming, the QN900D is able to support variable refresh rate (VRR) at up to an incredible 240Hz. That's future-proofing and then some. A Gaming Hub can also be used to setup customised profiles with hand-picked personal preferences for up to six users.

Software-wise, the new 8K and 4K QLED TVs use Tizen OS to streamline your overall experience. An updated interface adds a new home screen with an available content overview. And if you've got one of the best soundbars for Samsung TVs then 2024 Q Symphony means seamless integration of audio too.

As these new TVs have just been announced there's no specific pricing or release date at this stage, but anticipate an on-sale date later in the year. If the best OLED TVs aren't for you then these Mini LED options sound like they'll be stellar.