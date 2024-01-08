Samsung just upgraded its best OLED TV with an incredible new display technology

When it comes to the best TVs, Samsung is always a name at the front of the pack. Indeed, last year's T3 Awards gave the Best TV gong to Samsung's top-of-the-line QD-OLED model, the S95C. And now the Korean brand has just revealed its 2024 equivalent with a brand new display technology to take things to the next level.

The Samsung S95D is the 2024 model in question, which promises to be 20% brighter than its S95C predecessor. But more importantly is the introduction of OLED Glare Free technology – which, as the name suggests, is designed to negate glare from surrounding ambient lighting.

I was hugely impressed by Samsung's The Frame model when that debuted an anti-glare coating that had to be seen to be believed. Without affecting the overall picture quality, the panel is able to diffuse ambient light and deliver a far less reflective surface that's mighty impressive. So I think it's great to see that trickle over to the company's higher-positioned products.

Like its predecessor, the S95D comes in a trio of screen sizes: 55-, 65- and 77-inches to cater for those wanting the most popular screen sizes for the living room – or, indeed, a super-size panel to really impress the eyes.

The S95D's panel is not only brighter than its predecessor, however, there are additional features, including AI-enhanced colour accuracy. It's even Pantone Validated to ensure colour accuracy is on point.

Below the S95D model there are other QD-OLED variants also introduced: the S90D (an upgrade to the S90C) and S85D, available from 42- through to 83-inch sizes. They're not as highly specified as the S95D, though, so expect lower brightness levels from these panels and to forego the same anti-reflection tech.

Samsung used the world's largest technology show, CES 2024, to introduce the S95D and its other QD-OLED panels, and I'll be on the show floor in coming days to take a look at these 2024 screens.

At present there's no price or availability information about these latest panels, but if last year's cycle was anything to go by then don't anticipate being able to buy a new 'D' panel until the middle of the year. But if you're looking for an anti-reflective panel I'm sure it'll be worth the wait and saving up for...