How to watch Nvidia's CES 2024 press conference and everything you need to know

Nvidia regularly hosts its own press conference during CES but usually concentrates on innovations and technologies rather than products.

This year though, it has teased that there will be some consumer technology announcements during its event, so could that mean we're in for a new version of the Nvidia Shield TV? You can find out via the livestream video below.

Here's everything else you need to know about the Nvidia Special Address at CES 2024.

How to watch the Nvidia CES 2024 press conference

You can watch the Nvidia Special Address at CES 2024 event online via the video above.

Alternatively, the livestream will be available on Nvidia's own YouTube channel, Twitch, or a dedicated webpage.

What time does the Nvidia CES 2024 press conference start?

Nvidia's event starts at 08:00 PT (local time to Las Vegas) today, Monday 8 January 2024.

Here are the kick off times for your location:

US West Coast: 08:00 PT

08:00 PT US East Coast: 11:00 ET

11:00 ET UK: 16:00 GMT

16:00 GMT Central Europe: 17:00 CET

17:00 CET India (New Delhi): 21:30 IST

21:30 IST China (Beijing): 00:00 CST (9 January)

00:00 CST (9 January) Japan (Tokyo): 01:00 JST (9 January)

01:00 JST (9 January) South Korea (Seoul): 01:00 KST (9 January)

01:00 KST (9 January) Australia (Sydney): 03:00 AEDT (9 January)

What to expect

Nvidia is keeping largely tight-lipped about the products and technologies it plans to focus on during the event. However, it has revealed on its own blog (and X post) that it will details plans it has for 'consumer technologies and robotics'.

We are unveiling the latest generative AI breakthroughs at #CES2024. Stay tuned to our livestreamed special address on Monday, Jan. 8, at 8 a.m. PT and explore 14 conference sessions to keep up with the newest #AI, robotics, and gaming technologies.

It will also be using the CES 2024 show to unveil breakthroughs in its "generative AI" tech, plus gaming devices – such as new laptops from numerous partners.

We're hoping to see a new Nvidia Shield TV too, considering the last model launched in 2019. A refreshed Android TV box from the firm is certainly long overdue.

The existing Shield TV and Shield TV Pro continue to be excellent devices to access the best streaming services. We wouldn't say no to an upgraded version or two, though. And maybe switch Android TV for Google TV now?

Join us for the live event here on T3 to find out.