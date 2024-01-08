How to watch Nvidia's CES 2024 press conference and everything you need to know

Nvidia promises some consumer electronics announcements during its CES 2024 press event

Nvidia press conference - Jensen Huang
(Image credit: Nvidia)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Nvidia regularly hosts its own press conference during CES but usually concentrates on innovations and technologies rather than products.

This year though, it has teased that there will be some consumer technology announcements during its event, so could that mean we're in for a new version of the Nvidia Shield TV? You can find out via the livestream video below.

Here's everything else you need to know about the Nvidia Special Address at CES 2024.

How to watch the Nvidia CES 2024 press conference

You can watch the Nvidia Special Address at CES 2024 event online via the video above.

Alternatively, the livestream will be available on Nvidia's own YouTube channel, Twitch, or a dedicated webpage.

What time does the Nvidia CES 2024 press conference start?

Nvidia's event starts at 08:00 PT (local time to Las Vegas) today, Monday 8 January 2024.

Here are the kick off times for your location:

  • US West Coast: 08:00 PT
  • US East Coast: 11:00 ET
  • UK: 16:00 GMT
  • Central Europe: 17:00 CET
  • India (New Delhi): 21:30 IST
  • China (Beijing): 00:00 CST (9 January)
  • Japan (Tokyo): 01:00 JST (9 January)
  • South Korea (Seoul): 01:00 KST (9 January)
  • Australia (Sydney): 03:00 AEDT (9 January)

What to expect

Nvidia is keeping largely tight-lipped about the products and technologies it plans to focus on during the event. However, it has revealed on its own blog (and X post) that it will details plans it has for 'consumer technologies and robotics'.

See more

It will also be using the CES 2024 show to unveil breakthroughs in its "generative AI" tech, plus gaming devices – such as new laptops from numerous partners.

We're hoping to see a new Nvidia Shield TV too, considering the last model launched in 2019. A refreshed Android TV box from the firm is certainly long overdue.

The existing Shield TV and Shield TV Pro continue to be excellent devices to access the best streaming services. We wouldn't say no to an upgraded version or two, though. And maybe switch Android TV for Google TV now?

Join us for the live event here on T3 to find out.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

