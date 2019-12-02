Nerf Cyber Monday deals: 50% off Nerf guns of all kinds

Ready for Christmas, there are some excellent Cyber Monday Nerf deals to be found this week – there's up to half price off Nerf guns at John Lewis, Smyths Toys and The Entertainer.

These range from little double-packs of pistols (complete with targets) for just £10, right up to serious blasters with entire barrels of darts you can unload on your unsuspecting prey.

We very much doubt you'll see better prices than these in the run up to Christmas (especially since the John Lewis deal is reduced to clear), so if you fancy an excellent Nerf gun deal, this Cyber Monday is the time to pull the trigger!

We've got our picks of the best Nerf blasters below, or you can browse the full range of Nerf Cyber Monday deals at The Entertainer here.

Nerf Retaliator Elite Plus Pack | Was £59.99 | Now £39.99 at John Lewis

This modular blaster can go from a single-handed Nerf pistol to a long-range two-handed weapon of foamy destruction once you add on the stock and barrel. It can fire darts up to 27 metres with impressive accuracy, and it shoots rapidly from a drum that contains 25 darts. Oh, and this special set comes with a second drum so you can continue firing right away (and it has 50 darts to fill them both, naturally).View Deal

Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alpha Point - 2 Pack | Was £44.99 | Now £14.99 from The Entertainer

It's Nerf battling, but without the mess. These laser guns will register hits, so two people can battle it out (and if you get more guns, more people can play). They also connect wireless to phones, with the app adding extra features to the game. This set is kind a of a no-brainer at this price – we're going to get a set for lunchtimes in the T3 office.View Deal

