Every one of T3’s best electric shavers is discounted for Black Friday – this hardly ever happens

With days of early discounts already behind us, today’s Black Friday deals have officially hit their peak – and we're impressed by how many quality offers are showing up this year. Usually you have to scroll past a load of random bargains no one wants, but this time, the deals are really good.

I spend a lot of time comparing and talking about the best electric shavers – just not testing them personally, seeing as I can’t grow a beard. Thankfully, our amazing grooming freelancers have that covered. Anyway, whilst going through today’s Black Friday deals, I realised something that almost never happens... all three of our top-rated shavers are discounted at the same time.

Yep –the Braun Series 9 Pro+ (best overall), the Wahl Lifeproof Shaver (best affordable) and the Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige (best premium) are all reduced today.

This is incredibly rare, so take a look at the deals below.

Save 25% (£17.51) Wahl Lifeproof Wet/Dry Electric Shaver: was £70 now £52.49 at Wahl UK BEST AFFORDABLE OPTION The Wahl Lifeproof Shaver is a pretty simple piece of kit, but this incredibly affordable price tag makes up for it. Remember to use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY to get the full 25% off.