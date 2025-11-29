Every one of T3’s best electric shavers is discounted for Black Friday – this hardly ever happens
Our best premium pick has even been hit with a massive 71% price cut!
With days of early discounts already behind us, today’s Black Friday deals have officially hit their peak – and we're impressed by how many quality offers are showing up this year. Usually you have to scroll past a load of random bargains no one wants, but this time, the deals are really good.
I spend a lot of time comparing and talking about the best electric shavers – just not testing them personally, seeing as I can’t grow a beard. Thankfully, our amazing grooming freelancers have that covered. Anyway, whilst going through today’s Black Friday deals, I realised something that almost never happens... all three of our top-rated shavers are discounted at the same time.
Yep –the Braun Series 9 Pro+ (best overall), the Wahl Lifeproof Shaver (best affordable) and the Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige (best premium) are all reduced today.
This is incredibly rare, so take a look at the deals below.
BEST OVERALL OPTION
Now with a huge £300 price cut, there's no better time to grab the best electric shaver on the market today.
BEST AFFORDABLE OPTION
The Wahl Lifeproof Shaver is a pretty simple piece of kit, but this incredibly affordable price tag makes up for it. Remember to use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY to get the full 25% off.
BEST PREMIUM OPTION
The Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige is one of the most premium options on the market today, but this incredible 71% price cut has seen it reduced like no other.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.