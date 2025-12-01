I already own 20+ retro gaming handhelds, but here's a last-minute Cyber Monday deal for under £20 even I can't resist
Cyber Monday madness hits the retro gaming scene – handheld and 1,000s of games for just £16
Throughout the Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales, I've been on the hunt for the best retro gaming deals – mainly for handhelds and arcade units with big discounts to recommend.
It's something of a passion of mine, as I already own more than 20 handhelds myself and am regularly adding more to my collection. However, little did I realise that I'd find a relatively new one for around £16. And with 1,000s of games pre-installed, too.
There are few retailers that cater for the retro gaming community as much as Aliexpress, and it's here that I found the R36 Ultra – usually priced at £40.83 with a 64GB microSD card packed with games, it's now listed at £19.19. However, thanks to the site's Cyber Monday sale, you can get an additional £3 off by using the code GBBF18 at checkout.
You can get all of the colours with the discount too, so have the choice of white, transparent purple, transparent black, or transparent blue. And as it uses the same RK336 chipset as many retro handhelds, it is capable of up to PS1 gaming. Amazing for the price.
The R36 Ultra comes with a 1:1 aspect 720 x 720 4-inch display, so is especially great for Game Boy and Game Boy Color emulation. But you can also play systems up to the original PlayStation, with 1,000s of games included on the 64GB card. Just make sure you add the code GBBF18 at checkout.
The R36 range of handhelds are ideal as an entry point to retro gaming. They come with a fairly low powered processor, but are still capable of playing some PlayStation One games.
That means they'll handle the likes of SNES, Mega Drive / Genesis, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, and 1,000s of arcade ROMs with no trouble whatsoever.
Indeed, I included my own R36T in my top three crazy handhelds list recently, which runs on the same chip as the R36 Ultra, but with a design that makes it look more like a CRT TV.
The big difference with the R36 Ultra is the display – it features a 1:1 square aspect ratio, with a 720 x 720 resolution. This makes the handheld a great fit for the likes of Game Boy and Game Boy Color, as you won't see much in the way of black bars around the screen.
4:3 content will work well on it too, although you might want to look elsewhere if you want to play 16:9 games, such as PSP. They will have major black bars top and bottom.
Also make sure you check out my other big retro gaming deals pieces while Cyber Monday is still on. When it's over, it's over.
- Best Black Friday retro gaming deals LIVE
- I recently said this was in my top 3 retro gaming handhelds, now it's at a stocking filler price for Black Friday
- I'm a retro gaming expert and my favourite Prime Day handheld deal is back as a hidden Black Friday bargain
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
