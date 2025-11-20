I'm a retro gaming expert and my favourite Prime Day handheld deal is back as a hidden Black Friday bargain

The retro gaming scene has exploded in the last few years, with 100s of handheld devices available that can play a whole myriad of classic games and systems.

That includes the BattleXP G350 – a handheld with amazing platform support and capabilities that far exceed its price point. Now it's hit its lowest price again for Black Friday.

Available on Amazon UK for under £50, the BattleXP G350 is essentially an Anbernic device for a lot less. And you even get more than 4,000 games preinstalled for this price.

It's one of the best Black Friday retro gaming deals for sure, although you can check some others in my handy guide here.

Why buy the BattleXP G350 gaming handheld?

The BattleXP G350 is an entry-level gaming handheld but actually comes with some impressive specifications, and should easily play NES, SNES, Mega Drive/Genesis, Game Boy, Game Boy Color and plenty of other systems besides. In fact, its RK3326 chip is even capable of playing some PlayStation 1 games.

Many of those will also come on the included microSD card, so you don't even have to source your own ROMs.

Admittedly, you can find the G350 even cheaper on sites like AliExpress, but then you'll have to factor in shipping costs and any additional tax or tariffs. This Amazon offer is therefore worth every penny. It comes with free shipping and even faster delivery for Prime members.

There are three colours of the handheld available, transparent black and pink, plus a grey model. Just make sure you double check the size of microSD card that will come with the device, as that determines how many games you'll also get.

You also need to note that the BattleXP has a load of features available from the box, but does not support Wi-Fi on the device itself. If you want to connect it to your home network – to scrape box art for ROMs, for example – you will need a USB Wi-Fi dongle, such as the TP-Link TL-WN725N.

You'll also need a USB-A to USB-C adapter, like the UGREEN 10Gbps USB C to USB Adapter, to connect it to your handheld.