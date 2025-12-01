Want a new Android phone? I've found the Google Pixel 10 Pro cheaper with a 500GB contract than it normally is on its own!
I can't believe how cheap this is!
One thing I love about Cyber Monday is just how many great deals there are to be had. Deals on top tech – like shiny new Android phones – has been a foundational part of this event since its inception.
Right now, I've found what I believe is the very best deal out there for the Google Pixel 10 Pro. That gets the handset on a 24 month contract with an astounding 500GB of data per month – and all for less than the cost of the handset alone!
Save over £230 with a 500GB data plan included!
This bargain comes courtesy of the team over at Mobiles.co.uk, which has become my personal go to when looking for a new phone. Simply put, they routinely have deals which are very, very good, but they're also brilliantly transparent about exactly what it's going to cost.
It's no secret that phone contracts can be confusing. There are upfront costs, monthly fees and annual price increases, all of which make calculating the overall cost a bit of a minefield.
But it's displayed prominently and proudly on the Mobiles.co.uk site, which allows you to see exactly how good a deal is. This one, for example, costs just £768.76 over the course of two years – much less than the retail price of the device on its own!
The contract comes with ID Mobile, which I can personally vouch for. I've been an ID Mobile customer for about ten years now, as they often offer much better SIM deals than you'll get from the bigger brands.
In my experience, coverage is great, with much of the UK supported without any black spots, and features like inclusive roaming in a wide range of locations and data rollover make it effortless to use.
In short, if you're in the market for a new phone, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deals than this right now!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.