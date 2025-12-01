Want a new Android phone? I've found the Google Pixel 10 Pro cheaper with a 500GB contract than it normally is on its own!

One thing I love about Cyber Monday is just how many great deals there are to be had. Deals on top tech – like shiny new Android phones – has been a foundational part of this event since its inception.

Right now, I've found what I believe is the very best deal out there for the Google Pixel 10 Pro. That gets the handset on a 24 month contract with an astounding 500GB of data per month – and all for less than the cost of the handset alone!

This bargain comes courtesy of the team over at Mobiles.co.uk, which has become my personal go to when looking for a new phone. Simply put, they routinely have deals which are very, very good, but they're also brilliantly transparent about exactly what it's going to cost.

It's no secret that phone contracts can be confusing. There are upfront costs, monthly fees and annual price increases, all of which make calculating the overall cost a bit of a minefield.

But it's displayed prominently and proudly on the Mobiles.co.uk site, which allows you to see exactly how good a deal is. This one, for example, costs just £768.76 over the course of two years – much less than the retail price of the device on its own!

The contract comes with ID Mobile, which I can personally vouch for. I've been an ID Mobile customer for about ten years now, as they often offer much better SIM deals than you'll get from the bigger brands.

In my experience, coverage is great, with much of the UK supported without any black spots, and features like inclusive roaming in a wide range of locations and data rollover make it effortless to use.

In short, if you're in the market for a new phone, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deals than this right now!