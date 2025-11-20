Best AO.com Black Friday deals 2025 – T3's experts pick the biggest tech and appliance bargains

The Black Friday sales seem to start earlier each year and 2025 is no exception. Indeed, major electronics and appliances retailer AO.com has been celebration the period with amazing discounts long before Black Friday itself.

That includes some huge deals on big name products, including from the likes of Ninja, Samsung, Dyson, Bosch, Apple and Lenovo.

So, here's everything you need to know about the AO.com Black Friday deals, including all the best offers we've found so far. It's also worth noting that if you purchase AO membership for £39.99 per year, you get additional discounts.

Best AO.com Black Friday deals 2025: TVs

Save £350 Samsung QN90F – 55-inch MiniLED Neo QLED Smart TV: was £1,249 now £899 at AO.com Read more Read less ▼ This superb 2025 4K HDR Samsung TV has glare-free technology, so you can watch it in daylight without reflections spoiling the fun. It also comes with Xbox Cloud Gaming built in, so you can play console titles without the need for an actual Xbox.

Best AO.com Black Friday deals 2025: small appliances

Save £81 Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer: was £269 now £188 at AO.com Read more Read less ▼ One of the hottest products in last year's Black Friday sales is back at a great price. Not only has this got the capacity to cook four things at once, it saves space on your worktop.

Best AO.com Black Friday deals 2025: dishwashers

Best AO.com Black Friday deals 2025: washing machines

Best AO.com Black Friday deals 2025: vacuum cleaners

Save £112 Dyson V8 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £329 now £217 at AO.com Read more Read less ▼ One of Dyson's finest cordless vacuum cleaners is now at its lowest price – especially for AO members. It boasts 40 minutes of run time and 130 air watts of power to ensure your floor – carpeted, vinyl or wooden – is clean.

Best reasons to shop at AO.com for Black Friday

Thousands of products, from consumer tech to large appliances.

Big name brands all in one place.

Regular sales and clearances for cheap prices all year round.

Delivery options, including nominated and next day delivery.

Free 100 day returns.

Price match promise on all products, even during Black Friday.

Hassle free installation from AO.com experts.

Multiple payment options.

Discount codes available all year round.

AO Repair & Care insurance policy.

Trade-in deals on select appliances.

Tips for shopping the AO.com Black Friday sale

To get the best deals possible this Black Friday, you need to be prepared, which is where we come in with our tips on how to shop the AO.com Black Friday sale. For tips on other retailers like Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Very and ASOS, click those links!

1. Create a wishlist

Wherever you're shopping, always start off by creating a wishlist. On Black Friday, you almost have to be as quick as possible to get the deal you want, so it’s best to start off with a plan going in.

Making a wishlist means you won’t waste time flicking through the sales, you'll only stick to what you need and it saves you from finding something you love and finding out it’s already out of stock. You can either create a physical wishlist with a pen and paper or a digital wishlist by bookmarking webpages or adding items to your basket, ready for checkout on Black Friday.

2. Do your research

Whether it’s the products or the retailer, it’s important to do research before you start shopping. For the product, check its original price and protection policy. This gives you an idea on how good the deals are and if it’s a big tech product, you can make sure it’ll be protected. AO.com has AO Repair & Care insurance policies, plus it'll install big products for you, so you won't have to worry about calling outside help which could potentially result in damages.

For the retailer, check delivery details and return policies. If the item isn’t going to get to you for months, it’s important to have this information so you can decide if you really want it or not. You'll also want to check the returns policy, specifically how easy it it to return your product and how long the returns period is.

3. Check previous Black Friday deals

Checking the previous Black Friday deals is always helpful as it gives you an idea of what to expect from this year's sale. Black Friday is a way for retailers to clear out last year’s stock in preparation for newer models, so this will also help you find what you want on the day. In 2023, AO.com had low prices on TVs, vacuum cleaners, coffee machines and other large appliances, so we hope to see more of the same in 2024.

4. Price match promise

One of the perks of shopping at AO.com is that it offers a price match promise on all items, even products involved in sales or clearances. If you find a product that’s advertised on AO.com that’s cheaper elsewhere, AO.com will match the price so you can get the best prices possible. It will also match delivery costs and discount codes.

All you need to do is call AO.com customer service with the product number, price and website of the other retailer. From there, the company will compare the prices and refund you the difference. With the cost of living crisis, saving a few pounds here and there makes a world of difference, so look out for this when you shop the AO.com Black Friday sale.

5. Use AO.com discount codes

AO.com has exclusive discount codes available for shoppers to use all year round, including on items involved in sales and clearances. At AO.com, you can also use multiple discount codes in one order, so if you have a code for a washing machine and another code for a vacuum cleaner, you can use both when you checkout.

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, you should be able to use AO.com discount codes during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales too. For more guidance on shopping at AO.com on Black Friday, check out AO.com’s Black Friday Tips and Tricks.

Does AO.com offer a price match guarantee?

If you're worrying about affording Christmas this year, you can take full advantage of a price match guarantee can help you save more money this Black Friday.

AO.com is always looking for the best prices for its customers, which is why it offers a price match guarantee all year round, even on Black Friday.

AO.com matches the price on every product it sells against other retailers to help you find the best prices. It also matches discount codes and sales. Just call AO.com with the product number, price and website of the other retailer, and it'll compare the prices and refund you the difference.