Argos' best Boxing Day tech deals – expert picks the best products on offer

Argos has had a bumper year with some standout sales. With Black Friday now well and truly behind us, however, it's time for the Christmas and Boxing Day seasonal sales to step up to the mark.
This isn't about leftover tree lights or surplus Santa hats either. No, this page is dedicated to finding the best tech products that Argos has to offer – cutting through the not-so-good offers and honing in on the best-of-the-best kit only.
While discounts have been applied across all of Argos' product categories – there's furniture, home and appliances too – here we're only interested in the best tech. The fun stuff to keep you entertained over the festive break and beyond.
T3's team is feverishly (and festively) working away across the holiday period, to ensure this page is kept up to date and in check. To save you time and effort whilst you put your feet up, our team of tech experts has picked out the best Argos Boxing Day sales deals for you.
Best Argos Boxing Day sales 2025: best deals today
Best Argos Boxing Day sales 2025: Gaming deals
A huge discount on Sony's top-tier console, this is a rare price-cut indeed – which betters the Black Friday offer by £10. The PS5 Pro will eke more graphical wonder from your library of PS5 titles, thanks to its even more powerful innards.
Best Argos Boxing Day sales 2025: Headphone deals
Argos has knocked almost three-quarters off the RRP of Beats' excellent Studio Pro. These over-ears offer active-noise cancelling (ANC) in addition to ace sound quality. And at this price they're an obvious winner.
Best Argos Boxing Day sales 2025: Fitness deals
Use code FIT30 at checkout for 30% off (sale price shown includes this discount calculation).
If you're looking to spring into January with a mindset focused on fitness, then what better way than a foldable treadmill for your home? This exclusive has 30% off with this special code.
Best Argos Boxing Day sales 2025: TV deals
Use code TV20 at checkout for 20% off (sale price shown includes this discount calculation).
If you're after a new TV, but don't want to pay four-figures for the privilege, then Hisense already makes some great and well-priced TVs. One of its Mini-LED stars, the U7Q, has a special 20% discount code for the 26-inch model – making it barely any more than the 55-inch version!
Best Argos Boxing Day sales 2025: Laptop deals
If you're looking for a cheap, basic Windows 11 laptop – and are avoiding buying a Chromebook – then this HP ticks plenty of boxes. It's got a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, and runs Intel's entry-level Core i-series processor – which is a step beyond the basic Celeron options. Ideal for streaming, browsing and word processing.
Argos Cyber Monday sale 2025: Tablet deals
Samsung's best-buy tablet has almost a third cut from the asking price. This is a great deal for the Wi-Fi version of the tablet, despite it only having 128GB storage. With Samsung's own Exynos processor on board, it's plenty powerful, and it also comes with an S Pen stylus. So whether you want to play, draw, sketch, take notes, or simply browse or stream – this tablet caters for it all.
Argos is offering the 8-inch Fire HD with over 1/2 off. This is an ideal entry-level tablet for streaming, browsing and basic app use. Do note, however, that while Amazon's tablet runs on Google's Android operating system in the background, there's a layer over the top which prevents access to the full Google Play library – as such you're more restricted to what's accessible.
Best Argos Boxing Day sales 2025: Phones deals
There's currently a tasty £200 off the Pixel 10 – the same as during Black Friday. This is one fantastic flagship phone, delivering top-level performance, plus plenty of AI software features.
