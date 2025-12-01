DJI Mini 5 Pro hits its lowest price yet with a rare first-time discount for Cyber Monday

We've seen a ton of DJI drone deals this Black Friday, but this latest price drop is one of the most exciting. The newest Mini drone, the Mini 5 Pro, just shed £70 of its asking price, making this fabulous flying camera all the more enticing.

Times have changed. Even just a couple of years ago, it was impossible to imagine DJI dropping the price of its latest drones, but in 2025, that is very much the case. I doubt there will be any offers on the Neo 2, but the Mini 5 Pro, which was launched in September, is already selling for less.

The Mini 5 Pro sits at the top end of the sub-250 g category, pairing ultralight convenience with the kind of imaging power you’d normally expect from heavier flagship drones.

Its biggest upgrade is the new 1-inch sensor, which delivers noticeably cleaner footage in low light and offers far more dynamic range than the Mini 4 Pro.

You can shoot crisp 4K/60p video, slow things down in 4K/100p, and pull superb detail from its 48MP stills. The larger sensor also helps with HDR performance, with footage looking more balanced straight out of the camera.

The Mini 5 Pro carries over the omnidirectional obstacle sensing introduced on its predecessor but improves the tracking logic, making ActiveTrack smoother around complex terrain. It’s the easiest Mini yet to fly confidently, even for beginners.

The drone stretches to around 40 minutes on a standard battery, and if you opt for the Plus battery (where local laws allow), you get significantly longer airtime for big scenic shoots.

Combined with the new O5 transmission system, which delivers a rock-solid feed even over long distances, the Mini 5 Pro is one of the most capable compact drones DJI has ever made – now with a rare price cut to sweeten the deal.