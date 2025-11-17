Best UK Black Friday laptop deals 2025: These are the laptop discounts you can't miss

We're now in the middle of the busiest time of the year for tech savings - Black Friday month is upon us at last. With the day itself coming on 28 November, you've got a decent chunk of time until then. Still, deals will be appearing throughout the month leading up to the event, and I'm going to gather the very best here for you.
Whether you're looking for an all-rounder, top-performing lightweight laptop, something for school or college, a stylish MacBook, or a great gaming setup, we've collated the best-of-the-best picks for you.
We've also got all the best Black Friday deals overall in our master list, so be sure to check that out to see what the best savings are, more widely.
UK Black Friday laptop deal highlights
Rather than inundating you with dozens and dozens of deals on laptop models that might barely stand out from each other, I'm going to be keeping a tightly curated list of only the very best laptop deals this Black Friday. So, check out the section below to see the best of the best – and keep an eye on the live blog posts for short-term deals we think are worth shouting about.
A favourite of T3's Tech Editor, and fitted with the more powerful M2 chip, the 2022 edition of the MacBook Air is a lightweight laptop with heavyweight performance. Battery life is frankly superb, while it's always as silent as a mouse.
If you're more of a Windows person, and you want a premium laptop at a terrific price, this Lenovo discount is a great one. Honestly, getting an OLED laptop for just £549 is slightly crazy, even during Black Friday.
Another excellent OLED laptop deal comes swinging in from Asus this time, with one of its most attractive Zenbooks seeing its price slashed by an enormous £500. This is a great premium option for Windows users, now priced at mid-range levels.
It's all kicking off
While Black Friday proper isn't until next week, on 28 November, this week seems to be the one that all the retailers had circled in their diaries – a wide range of the big sales have now kicked off.
That means that many of the best deals we'll see all month are available right now, and the smart money might just be on getting in early. You don't want to hold out until the last minute only to see a price stay the same, while stock runs out.