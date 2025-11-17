Best UK Black Friday laptop deals 2025: These are the laptop discounts you can't miss

We're now in the middle of the busiest time of the year for tech savings - Black Friday month is upon us at last. With the day itself coming on 28 November, you've got a decent chunk of time until then. Still, deals will be appearing throughout the month leading up to the event, and I'm going to gather the very best here for you.

Whether you're looking for an all-rounder, top-performing lightweight laptop, something for school or college, a stylish MacBook, or a great gaming setup, we've collated the best-of-the-best picks for you.

We've also got all the best Black Friday deals overall in our master list, so be sure to check that out to see what the best savings are, more widely.

UK Black Friday laptop deal highlights

Rather than inundating you with dozens and dozens of deals on laptop models that might barely stand out from each other, I'm going to be keeping a tightly curated list of only the very best laptop deals this Black Friday. So, check out the section below to see the best of the best – and keep an eye on the live blog posts for short-term deals we think are worth shouting about.

Save £300 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 OLED: was £849 now £549 at Currys If you're more of a Windows person, and you want a premium laptop at a terrific price, this Lenovo discount is a great one. Honestly, getting an OLED laptop for just £549 is slightly crazy, even during Black Friday.