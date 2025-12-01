Amazon is selling a £120 watch for less than £35 this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday has proven itself to be a solid continuation of the Black Friday deals-a-thon, with a range of stellar price cuts on top products. I've spent most of my time covers the best watch deals out there, with a range of sellers offering some brilliant cut-price timepieces.

One which deserves a mention is this bargain on a Braun Quartz watch. That sees a whopping 72% discount, which means you can snag it for just £34.18!

That's a massive saving for a piece which usually retails for £120. It's not like it's a cheap fashion watch, either. While Braun might be better known for beauty and grooming tech, its watches have been under the radar hits for a long time.

Frankly, it's not hard to see why. The piece just oozes that unmistakable Bauhaus charm, with simplicity the order of the day. That minimalism – underpinned by the stark contrast between the bright white dial and the deep black hands and indices – makes it easy to read at a glance.

As the brand itself says in the listing, good design is as little design as possible.

The seconds hand employs the only real panache, with a muted yellow colourway which gives it some personality without feeling overly bold. That attaches to a leather strap, which fits in beneath the case itself, ensuring an uninterrupted circle is all that can be seen from above.

Elsewhere, you'll find 50m of water resistance – not enough to get your dive watch quaking, sure, but it should be plenty for standing up to daily life – while the piece also enjoys a two year manufacturing warranty.

Whether you're hunting down a dress watch for your collection, love the Bauhaus styling and fancy getting something in that vein for less, or you just love a simple watch, this is one deal you wont want to miss.