Shopping for an epic deal this Christmas and Boxing Day? Well, that's exactly what Currys is naming its sales period over the festive holidays, so you're in luck.

Thing is, there's an awful lot buried in the Currys sale. Its dedicated deals page runs 91 pages, which is why T3's team of experts is here to pick the best-of-the-best out of the pack.

While Currys sells plenty of products, however, we're only interested in the top tech from among those listings. So if you're seeking a new console, TV, tablet, phone, and suchlike, then we've highlighted the top options – and only the genuine deals.

Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: best deals today

Best Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: Turntable deals

Save 28% (£70) Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth turntable: was £249 now £179 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Awarded 5 stars by T3's sister site, What Hi-Fi?, the LX310 is described as "a no-nonsense automatic turntable with a built-in phono stage, Bluetooth and a surprisingly musical sound". That Bluetooth feature is the real clincher here, to cut the wires and output to your favourite wireless speaker.

Best Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: Portable speakers

Save 45% (£120) Marshall Middleton: was £269 now £149 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking for a new speaker that's as stylish as it is good-sounding, then Marshall has just the ticket. Its Middleton has come tumbling down in price, delivering unique style – whatever you enjoy listening to.

Best Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: Gaming deals

Save 33% (£140) Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: was £429 now £289 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ The cheapest way to get yourself a PS5 console right now, with a price that matches the Black Friday sales earlier in 2025. So long as you're okay not having a disc drive (although you could buy the accessory at a later date!).

Best Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: Laptop deals

Save £300 Apple MacBook Air (M2, 13-inch): was £999 now £699 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Currys has got in on the Apple action, price-matching its closest competitors for this 13-inch Air deal. It's a little older than the current top-tier silicon available, but still delivers the current design. It's a much cheaper way to buy a new MacBook than going to Apple directly.

Save £400 Lenovo Yoga 7 Slim: was £1,099 now £699 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Mac not your thing? If you want a great Windows PC with epic battery life, then this Snapdragon X variant is ideal. The key benefit of Qualcomm's chip – which also tickboxes Microsoft's "Copilot+" PC badge, meaning it's an "AI PC" – is longevity per charge. There's no compatibility drama to worry about either, as with previous Qualcomm chips.

Best Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: Headphone deals

Save 25% (£100.95) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones: was £399.95 now £299 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Bose's top over-ear headphones nabbed a T3 Award, as their noise-cancelling (ANC) is just so, so good. If you're after folding headphones that are the best for travel, then look no further. And with this much cut from the asking price, it's an even easier buying decision.

Best Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: Tablet deals

Save 55% (£55) Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £44.99 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Currys is offering the 8-inch Fire HD at a cut of the RRP. It's an ideal entry tablet for streaming, browsing, and basic gaming. However, while Amazon's tablet runs on Google's Android system in the background, there's a layer over the top which prevents access to the full Google Play library. That restriction can be great if handing this tablet over to your kids, though.

Save 28% (£140) Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: was £499 now £359 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Samsung's 'Fan Edition' slate has almost a third cut from the asking price. This Exynos-powered tablet is ideal for all kinds of tasks, whether you want to stream or browse, play games, or even use the included S Pen stylus to draw or sketch. It's a brilliant all-rounder for a great price.

Best Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: Phones deals