Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: best deals today
Best Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: Turntable deals
Awarded 5 stars by T3's sister site, What Hi-Fi?, the LX310 is described as "a no-nonsense automatic turntable with a built-in phono stage, Bluetooth and a surprisingly musical sound". That Bluetooth feature is the real clincher here, to cut the wires and output to your favourite wireless speaker.
Best Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: Portable speakers
If you're looking for a new speaker that's as stylish as it is good-sounding, then Marshall has just the ticket. Its Middleton has come tumbling down in price, delivering unique style – whatever you enjoy listening to.
Best Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: Gaming deals
The cheapest way to get yourself a PS5 console right now, with a price that matches the Black Friday sales earlier in 2025. So long as you're okay not having a disc drive (although you could buy the accessory at a later date!).
Best Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: Laptop deals
Currys has got in on the Apple action, price-matching its closest competitors for this 13-inch Air deal. It's a little older than the current top-tier silicon available, but still delivers the current design. It's a much cheaper way to buy a new MacBook than going to Apple directly.
Mac not your thing? If you want a great Windows PC with epic battery life, then this Snapdragon X variant is ideal. The key benefit of Qualcomm's chip – which also tickboxes Microsoft's "Copilot+" PC badge, meaning it's an "AI PC" – is longevity per charge. There's no compatibility drama to worry about either, as with previous Qualcomm chips.
Best Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: Headphone deals
Bose's top over-ear headphones nabbed a T3 Award, as their noise-cancelling (ANC) is just so, so good. If you're after folding headphones that are the best for travel, then look no further. And with this much cut from the asking price, it's an even easier buying decision.
A classic deal. You see Apple's earbuds everywhere for good reason – AirPods are great in-ears, offering easy connectivity and quality sound. Note, however, that there's no active noise-cancelling (ANC) in this pair, so if you're looking for that, then you'll need to save up for the ANC version (also on offer, at £149)
Best Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: Tablet deals
Currys is offering the 8-inch Fire HD at a cut of the RRP. It's an ideal entry tablet for streaming, browsing, and basic gaming. However, while Amazon's tablet runs on Google's Android system in the background, there's a layer over the top which prevents access to the full Google Play library. That restriction can be great if handing this tablet over to your kids, though.
Samsung's 'Fan Edition' slate has almost a third cut from the asking price. This Exynos-powered tablet is ideal for all kinds of tasks, whether you want to stream or browse, play games, or even use the included S Pen stylus to draw or sketch. It's a brilliant all-rounder for a great price.
Best Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: Phones deals
There's currently a chunky £200 off one of the best phones of 2025: the Google Pixel 10. Expect top-level performance, plus all the AI software features you could want, at a price that matches its Black Friday sale.
