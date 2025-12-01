I was struggling to download games for my Switch 2 until I chanced upon this secret deal

Like many others, I ordered a microSD Express card with my Nintendo Switch 2 when it first launched earlier this year – but considering the only size available at the time was 256GB, I've since run out of storage space.

In fact, with some of the Nintendo Switch 2 versions of games that are turning up today and their larger file sizes, it now seems woefully inadequate.

That's why I've been looking to expand the storage through a microSD Express upgrade pretty much ever since. And now there's the ideal opportunity: Amazon has a compatible 512GB SanDisk card available in a cheeky deal off the beaten track.

It's not part of the current Cyber Monday or Black Friday sales, but you still get 8% off. In addition, at £79.99, the SanDisk microSD Express (512GB) card is a lot cheaper than rivals – by at least £20.

Save 8% SanDisk microSD Express card (512GB): was £86.99 now £79.99 at Amazon With read speeds up to 880MB/s and write speeds up to 650MB/s, this SanDisk card is fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2. And that extra storage space will come in very handy.

Nintendo shocked many when it announced that, instead of the same microSD card format used by the Nintendo Switch, its Switch 2 console would require faster removable storage.

That essentially mean that the cheaper alternatives we've been using for the last few years would not be compatible, and we'd all have to invest in newer, more costly solutions.

On top of this, the official cards made by Samsung and SanDisk were only available in 256GB sizes – and for around £50 apiece – so were always likely to be maxed out by those with larger digital game libraries.

Bigger cards have arrived since, even up to 1TB in size, but prices have remained elevated in comparison with standard microSD cards. Indeed, you'll have to pay in excess of £150 for a full 1TB card. So this SanDisk 512GB deal is much more reasonable.

If you opt for a different card or brand, just make sure it is a microSD Express card – as these have the correct minimum speed to play Nintendo Switch 2 games from.