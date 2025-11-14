Black Friday is here – or, more to the point, Black Friday Month is here. This year, like many before it, many of the biggest deals of the period have already gone live, with some stellar discounts starting to become available at a range of big retailers. Currys, as one of the default destinations for tech here in the UK, isn't being left out.

It's got a fairly wide-ranging Black Friday sale live already, and you should probably go check out what it has to offer, but we've spotted that its TV offering this year is particularly persuasive. In particular, it has a wild set of discounts on LG TVs that bring big chunks of cash down on some of our best-reviewed TVs ever.

I've picked out a couple of absolutely unmissable highlights for you here, but be sure to check the Currys site to see the full range, because it's bigger than you might think, with some huge discounts to share.

Save £900 LG C5 65-inch OLED: was £2,499 now £1,599 at Currys You don't come across a deal that lets you save £900 very often, but that's what makes Black Friday special. This gets you a seriously superb OLED display that'll last for years to come, for way less than its usual price.

The LG C5 is an absolutely stellar bit of kit, the TV that makes the most sense for most people to pick up from LG's range, since it undercuts the price of the more premium G5 by quite a big chunk. That gap's even bigger than usual, though, thanks to this stonking reduction.

When we reviewed this TV back in early 2025, we gave it a no-holds-barred five-star verdict, with no hesitation. It's a true beauty of an OLED panel, and shows the clear results of LG's years of development in the form of brightness that would have been unthinkable on OLED just a few years ago.

While £1599 is still obviously a good chunk of change, the market for a top-end 65-inch telly is uber-competitive and uber-pricy nowadays, so there's basically no doubt at all that this represents a superb investment.

Save £600 LG B5 55-inch OLED: was £1,499 now £899 at Currys It might not be £900 off, but £600 off is still a pretty crazy deal – and this TV might be a more enticing option for many people thanks to a less outlandish starting price. Crucially, this deal means it comes in well under £1000, which is a very reasonable offer indeed.

LG's B range of TVs might seem like an afterthought on paper compared to the more widely reviewed C and G ranges, but that couldn't be any less true. The B range is a best-seller for a reason, and in recent years has come on in a huge way to become a superb option in its own right.

It's a full OLED panel, for one thing, and boasts some stunning features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports, making this a brilliant option for gamers with multiple consoles. That's an offering some way more expensive TVs can't match, and the picture quality keeps up with that pedigree, too.

For those who don't want to spend more than a grand on a TV, this is a pretty brilliant choice, then – and it's just one of a bunch more if you check out the full set of offers on the Currys site.