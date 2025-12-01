Forget Lego's perennial Millennium Falcon deal, the Imperial Star Destroyer is over 75% cheaper

Lego's Millennium Falcon is a Star Wars classic set. It's also a deals classic, as the massive ship seems to appear every Black Friday or Prime Day with a price cut that's out of this world.

Not that it's in any way cheap, mind, as this is an absolutely huge build – with 7541 pieces total. Now that'll sure take some time.

Check out Amazon's Imperial Star Destroyer deal

Now that deal has sold out for yet another Black Friday sales period, however, let me refocus your Lego Star Wars attention to the Imperial Star Destroyer – as that's just landed on Amazon's Top 100 gifts list.

It's also discounted nicely, with 15% off, so it undercuts the official Lego site's asking price. That makes it more than three-quarters cheaper than the mega Millennium Falcon set – a much more tenable asking price for most people.

Save 15% (£21.61) Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer: was £149 now £127.39 at Amazon Just to be clear: this isn't the model number 75252 and all its 4784 pieces. No, it's the smaller model (number 75394) with 1555 pieces. That's still no task, mind, so it'll be a lot of fun to build without needing to stump up for an eye-wateringly high asking price.

It's hard to discuss one of Lego's Star Wars sets without first giving the headline figure of how many bricks are included. In this case it's 1,555 pieces – so it'll take you a fair few hours to actually build this one.

Anyone who's built a truly gigantic Lego set will know that most of the pleasure does indeed reside in the process of getting it put together. The brand is so good at designing intricate aspects, including the interior part of this particular set.

The Imperial Star Destroyer is a replica of the starship that appeared in the opening of Star Wars: A New Hope, and comes complete with its own set of Minifigs.

That will make it all the more satisfying to arrange for display, just as much as its perfect and highly detailed hull exterior.

If, however, you've still got your heart set on the Millennium Falcon instead, then there is the smaller and more affordable variant of that available:

I'm not going to pretend that this smaller and more inexpensive set will take you nearly as long to build, but for those of us without an aircraft hangar in which to house all our Lego, it could be the more sensible option. If you're looking for Christmas gifts, it's also a very sensible purchase.