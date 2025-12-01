With just hours of Cyber Monday deals left, here's what's still in my basket

Here are the last three deals I'm still tempting myself with

Everything left in my basket Cyber Monday 2025
While the last few days have been an intense barrage of deals, now isn't the time to throw in the towel! With just a few hours of Cyber Monday remaining, there's still time to snag a few great deals and reap the rewards.

Having been hard at work deal hunting since the start of November, I've had a pretty full basket at times. Over the course of the event, that's been whittled down – either by buying things or talking myself out of buying them.

Dalwhinnie 15 year old single malt scotch
Dalwhinnie 15 year old single malt scotch: was £52 now £35.99 at Amazon

Save a whopping 31% on this bottle of scotch.

View Deal

Up first is a bottle of Dalwhinnie 15 year old single malt scotch. It's currently just £35.99 at Amazon, which feels like a superb deal for a bottle of this age and quality. I've only ever sampled this one in bars, but adding it to my modest collection of whiskies seems like a no brainer at this price.

Fujifilm X-E5
Fujifilm X-E5: was £1,299 now £1,175 at Amazon

My dream camera is now at an even dreamier price.

View Deal

Next up – and squarely at the other end of the pricing spectrum – is the Fujifilm X-E5. I have a real fairytale love affair with this camera, having first used it at the launch event in Valencia earlier this year. The prospect of owning one has never left my mind, and with all sorts of retailers offering a decent discount on it, it feels like a silly one to miss.

Seiko Prospex 'Pogue' Speedtimer
Seiko Prospex 'Pogue' Speedtimer: was £660 now £561 at Beaverbrooks

A world first discount on this retro Seiko chronograph.

View Deal

Last, but by no means least, is the Seiko Prospex 'Pogue' Speedtimer. I've been following this watch ever since it first launched, with the modern re-interpretation of the iconic Pogue pulling directly on my heartstrings.

Now, with the first ever discount on the model in the UK, it's also tugging at my purse strings. £561 is a bargain for a watch like this, and might just be too good an opportunity to pass up.

