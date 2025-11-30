Citizen dive watch plummets in price at Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday sale

After weeks and weeks of anticipation Black Friday seems to have passed by in the blink of an eye. But that doesn't mean that the deals have dried up, with many bargains still to be had and new ones being added all the time.

One that I've stumbled across in the last few minutes is this deal on a Citizen Promaster Diver at Amazon. That has a whopping 38% price cut, meaning you can snag one for just £245.79.

That's a lot of watch for the cash. The Promaster Diver is an ISO-Certified dive watch, which means it packs in a pretty impressive spec sheet.

That includes 200m of water resistance, aided by the inclusion of a screw-down crown. It also employs a uni-directional bezel, which was historically used to monitor oxygen levels, but can now be used to time anything – I use mine for keeping track of my lunch break, for example.

While the dial itself is a fairly plain affair – black, with block hour markers filled with lume – it does pack in a couple of complications. You'll find both a day and a date indicator at the three o'clock position, which is handy for use in everyday situations.

The model is fairly large, sitting within a 45mm case crafted from stainless steel. Still, that's not uncommon for dive watches, and should ensure that you can quickly and easily read the time at a glance.

Powered by an automatic movement which offers 40 hours of power reserve, this watch is certain to be a solid and reliable everyday option for those seeking a sporty design. What's more, thanks to the hefty price cut, it's remarkably affordable.

Snagging a watch of this quality for less than £250 is a real bargain, and is one I'm sure won't stick around for long.