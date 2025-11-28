'Better than the Fujifilm X100VI' – my dream camera is on sale for Black Friday, but I might be swayed by something different

Earlier this year, I was fortunate enough to be at the launch event of the Fujifilm X-E5. And I was hooked, fast. Billed as a Fujifilm X100VI with interchangeable lens capabilities, this dainty little camera left me feeling like the glass slipper, which had finally been reunited with Cinderella.

Ever since, I've toyed with pulling the trigger on one, but I've held out in the hopes of a solid deal for Black Friday. Remarkably, it has been discounted this time out – you can buy one for just £1,200 at Wex!

It's not the biggest price cut ever, but for a new camera which has been incredibly popular, it's impressive to see a discount at all. It's worth noting that the deal in question doesn't include a lens – the kit with the 23mm F/2.8 pancake lens is also slightly discounted, down to £1,499.

But that's part of the problem I'm having. I really do love the Fujifilm X-E5, it's a camera which has stayed in my mind ever since I shot it, and it ticks pretty much every box I have.

If we all bought with hearts and hearts alone, there'd be no contest. The trouble is, my head is also weighing in on the decision – and making it a tougher call.

Both Wex and Amazon currently have the Fujifilm X-T50 on sale for £1,199, but that deal includes a kit lens. It's not as pretty – the X-T50 looks more like a classic SLR, where the X-E5 is modelled after a rangefinder – but otherwise the specs are very comparable.

Given the lower cost and bundled kit lens, the X-T50 is looking like a much more attractive buy, even if it's not the one I really want. It's a classic head versus heart dilemma, and I'm right in the thick of it. Which would you choose?