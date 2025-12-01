Nintendo's Switch 2 just levelled up – "The Yoshi keyring sells it"
Who wouldn't want a Nintendo keyring?
If I was going to buy a Switch 2 for Christmas, then this levelled up bundle is absolutely the one that I'd plump for.
The best Black Friday (now Cyber Monday) sales have been fiercely competitive with Nintendo's latest console, with prices yo-yoing in recent days.
Check out Currys' epic Switch 2 deal bundle here – just £399
While plenty of other retailers are selling the Mario Kart World bundle, Currys has thrown in an additional game and a Backpack Buddies keyring – without upping the asking price.
A Nintendo Switch 2 console boxed with Mario Kart World, plus the addition of Harry Potter Quidditch game and a Backpack Buddies Mario Kart key chain. That's quite the selection – for quite the low price!
I mean, c'mon, who wouldn't want a Yoshi keyring? This little trinket really helps upsell this bundle (although, to be clear, there are other possible Mario Kart characters in the package, that's part of the fun of the unknown).
I'm currently playing my way through Mario Galaxy 1 + 2, hence I've no need for another Switch 2 console right now, but if I was buying one to gift then the additions in this bundle make it extra worthwhile.
Interestingly, the console keeps interrupting my return to play for various level-up over-the-air updates, showing that Nintendo is always working in the background to improve the Switch 2's performance.
It's a really great console that's kept me entertained for hundreds of hours already: from digging back into the graphically upgraded Zelda games, to my love-hate relationship with Mario Kart, it's a great fun ride for all the family.
This Christmas I'm totally going to have to continue the annual tradition of buying Super Mario Party instead of any family board games – as that's our go-to which always entertains.
Other Switch 2 bundles are also available, with the Donkey Kong package a close second from this weekend's best deals. So take your pick – but be quick, as Cyber Monday finishes at the stroke of midnight tonight!
