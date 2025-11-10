This Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 bundle deal is so good I wish I'd waited before buying mine
You only have to pay £20 today
I bought my Nintendo Switch 2 when it launched in June and haven't regretted it once – until now, that is. I still love the console and the games, but I wish I'd waited for this amazing Black Friday deal, it would have saved me a bundle.
Speaking of bundles, that's what you get here. EE has amazing offers on the Switch 2 as part of its great gaming BF deals, and is offering them on plans so you can pay monthly. The best deal, for me, is the bundle containing the Nintendo Switch 2, Donkey Kong Bananza (which I also paid full price for personally), two-years of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and a 256GB Samsung microSD Express card – all for just £24 per month over 24 months.
You only need to pay £20 up front and you even get a 24 month EE Gamer's and Video Data Pass included. The only catch is that you also need to be an EE mobile customer to get the deal, but considering you save £48 on the overall value of the bundle, it could even be worth swapping your provider.
EE has some other great bundle deals too.
EE has several incredible Nintendo Switch 2 bundle deals for its mobile customers this Black Friday. This one will set you back £24 per month over 24 months (with a £20 upfront fee) and includes a physical copy of Donkey Kong Bananza, a microSD Express card to expand your storage, and two years of Switch Online membership.
If you want to step up your Nintendo Switch 2 bundle, EE is offering its mobile customers a massive deal. For just £28 per month over 24 months (with £20 upfront), you get the console, Mario Kart World, extra Joy-Cons, a Switch Camera, Switch Online membership, EE's Gamer and Video Data Pass, and a £50 card to spend on any other game you like.
Why choose the Nintendo Switch 2?
The Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the fastest selling consoles of all time – having broken many records since its launch in June.
It is backward compatible with almost every Switch game ever released, so you'll be able to access your library immediately if upgrading from a Switch, Switch Lite or Switch OLED. And a decent selection of games come with Switch 2 upgrades for better graphics and performance.
Indeed, I've found that even if there's not an official Switch 2 patch, many Switch games can perform better when running on the new console. Both in handheld and docked modes.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is now capable of 4K HDR graphics when docked, 1080p on the handheld's 7.9-inch display. Games can also run in up to 120 frames per second.
The console comes with 256GB of built-in storage, which is large enough for a fair few games, although it's also advised you expand that using a microSD Express card (like those that's included in the Donkey Kong Bananza bundle above).
Do note though, standard microSD cards will not work in the Nintendo Switch 2 as they aren't fast enough for the new machine.
