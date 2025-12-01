Amazon is selling the Kindle I was most excited to review for £89 less than usual

When Amazon launched a full refresh of its Kindle lineup around this time last year, it was an exciting moment in my household. Okay, maybe not in my whole household, but certainly for me – I'm a huge reader, and e-readers are always pretty fascinating to test and review.

I ended up testing everything that Amazon launched over the following few weeks, but there's no doubt that one Kindle was a bit more interesting than the others. The Colorsoft was Amazon's first Kindle to ever come with a colour display, and promised to be a game-changer.

One downside was that it was pretty expensive at launch, but a Cyber Monday deal just completely solved that problem. That said, it will likely disappear in a few hours, so don't sleep on this one!

The Colorsoft is a pretty magical bit of kit, to be honest, especially if you've never used a colour e-reader before. It suddenly opens up a huge range of new stuff to read without missing out on its colours, with graphic novels and travel books being the most obvious beneficiaries.

The good news is that the Colorsoft is also great when you're just reading normal books, since it has all the latest features and is nice and sharp with good brightness. The standard Paperwhite probably does offer better value for most people, but this bundle deal really helps to soften the blow if you want a colour screen.

When you think about the best tech to take on holidays or trips, there's nothing that beats a Kindle when it comes to saving luggage weight, so this might be the ideal time to add the most interesting one ever made to your roster.

I'd expect this deal to really only last a few more hours – it's not on a timer, but Cyber Monday ends pretty soon and it'll most likely disappear at that point.