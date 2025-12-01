Last chance for the best Cyber Monday streaming deals from 99p – Apple TV, Paramount Plus, Now, Prime Video, and more
You only have a few hours to secure your 2026 streaming for a lot less
We're coming to the end of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, so you only have a few hours to ensure you get the best bargains. And that includes the amazing deals on streaming services.
Apple TV, Paramount+, and the Sky-owned Now are still running 50% off deals, but not for much longer, while Amazon will soon end its cut-price subscriptions to Prime Video channels, like MGM+ and Shudder.
Also if you want to watch your own content streamed around the home – and anywhere else you have a Wi-Fi connection – Plex's deal only has a short time left.
So if you want to pay less for months' worth of viewing, you'd best grab these quickly.
Best UK streaming deals for Cyber Monday 2025
- Apple TV: now £4.99 per month
- Paramount Plus: from £3.99 per month
- Now: from £4.99 per month
- MGM Plus (via Prime Video): now 99p per month
- Shudder (via Prime Video): now £2.49 per month
- Crunchyroll (via Prime Video): now £2.49 per month
- Plex Pass Premium: now £2.99 per month
How to get the UK's best Cyber Monday streaming deals
Here are all the best streaming deals available in the UK today, and how to get them.
Formerly called Apple TV+, the streaming service is now available to new customers for just £4.99 per month over the first six months.
You can either get standard (HD) Paramount+ for just £3.99 per month for three months or take a whole year's subscription for just £35.49 – so save over the entire 12-month period.
If you want to upgrade to Paramount+ Premium, this deal gives you 12-months of 4K HDR streaming. Alternatively, you can opt to pay £5.49 per month for three months at 50%.
Costing just £4.99 per month over a 12-month minimum term contract, this Entertainment Saver plan gives you access to all of Sky's biggest TV channels and on demand content.
Usually £5.99 per month, you can get access to MGM+ through the Prime Video app for just 99p per month for three months. It includes a whole host of great movies, including The Hobbit and Creed.
Dedicated to horror movies and shows, Shudder will usually set you back £4.99 per month. You can watch it for three months through the Prime Video app for just £2.49.
Get the number one streaming service for anime for just £2.49 for the first two months. You can watch all the content through Prime Video.
If you want to stream your own shows and movies around the home, plus to devices when you are away, this is the Plex Pass you'll find most useful. Plex also hosts its own wide selection of movies and TV shows to watch.
We are still hunting for additional streaming services deals, as well as the best deals on streaming devices.
There are a number of smaller streaming services we can recommend too – such as the superb StudioCanal Presents, and Arrow Player. Both are jam packed with the best cult hits, many of which you won't be able to find anywhere else (I'm a subscriber to each of them myself, so they come highly recommended).
And you can catch up with all our biggest Black Friday / Cyber Monday bargain finds right here.
