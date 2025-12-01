John Lewis dropped £132.50 off my favourite Napapijri anorak and now I’ve got a new problem

I'm lucky enough to be sent the best outdoor clothing for free (for testing purposes), which means I'm always in a new gorpcore outfit. That never stopped me from buying additional gear, until now. This Black Friday, I've been really good and haven't bought anything for myself. Now I have a slight problem.

The issue is, I really, really like the look of Napapijri's Rainforest Next Anorak Jacket. As the brand explains, it's a bold fusion of heritage design and street-ready style. It looks great, is available in a medium and is currently half price off. What am I supposed to do? Not buy it?

Save 50% Napapijri Rainforest Next Anorak Jacket: was £265 now £132.50 at John Lewis The Rainforest Next Anorak blends alpine heritage with street-ready style, offering a water-repellent shell, breathable mesh lining and a clean pullover design with a big front pocket. It’s a versatile, grab-and-go layer that looks premium without trying too hard. Only four left in stock at this price!

Napapijri’s Rainforest Next Anorak Jacket sits in that sweet spot between classic alpine heritage and modern, everyday wear, which explains its enduring popularity.

The pullover design gives it a clean, uninterrupted silhouette, while the generously sized half-zip opening makes it far easier to get on and off than older anoraks.

A large kangaroo pocket sits front and centre, which is genuinely practical, not just aesthetic, and the embroidered flag patch adds the signature Napapijri touch without feeling loud.

The outer fabric feels reliably robust for day-to-day use, with a water-repellent finish that shrugs off light rain and drizzle. Inside, there’s a soft mesh lining to improve breathability, so you don’t immediately overheat the moment you start moving.

The hood is well shaped, the cuffs and hem adjust to keep drafts out, and the whole thing has that structured, premium look Napapijri does so well.

For commuters, dog walkers and anyone who leans into the whole gorpcore thing, the Rainforest Next is one of those jackets that ends up becoming a default grab-and-go layer.

At half price, it’s even more appealing, especially if you, like me, have been telling yourself you’re done shopping this month.