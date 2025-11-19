Best Black Friday deals 2025: UK sales are now on

Thanksgiving may still be over a week away but Black Friday 2025 sales have kicked off. So far the Black Friday sales are looking pretty steady from the deals being offered all week though some may actually drop further.

Last year was a brilliant event that saved shoppers hundreds of dollars on popular products and brands in time for Christmas and without wanting to wish away the year, it's time to start preparing for the next big event.

This year, Black Friday sales have started earlier than ever, while Amazon kicked things off in October with its second Prime Day deals event.

Below, we've explained all the best sales and hottest offers from the Black Friday sales from your favourite retailers, hand-picked by the deals hunters at T3. We'll be expanding this list as we get closer to the event, diving into gift guides and blogs to help you find the perfect gifts at the right price, as well as ways to treat yourself to something nice. In the meantim,e though, here are some of the offers already available.

Black Friday TV deals

Black Friday Laptop deals

Save £300 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 OLED: was £849 now £549 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ If you're more of a Windows person, and you want a premium laptop at a terrific price, this Lenovo discount is a great one. Honestly, getting an OLED laptop for just £549 is slightly crazy, even during Black Friday.

Save £500 Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was £1,299 now £799 at AO.com Read more Read less ▼ Another excellent OLED laptop deal comes swinging in from Asus this time, with one of its most attractive Zenbooks seeing its price slashed by an enormous £500. This is a great premium option for Windows users, now priced at mid-range levels.

Black Friday headphones deals

Save 33% (£150) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones: was £449 now £299 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ These headphones nabbed a T3 Award, as the noise-cancelling of this Bose pair is second to none. If you're after folding headphones that are by far and away the best for travel then look no further – Bose has the absolute best option on the market. And now with three figures discounted from the price. Bargain!

Save 18% Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e: was £240 now £196 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The uprated 'e' version of the superb original are the latest and greatest over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love.

