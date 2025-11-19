Best Black Friday deals 2025: UK sales are now on
Black Friday discounts have begun at Best Buy, Walmart and more
Thanksgiving may still be over a week away but Black Friday 2025 sales have kicked off. So far the Black Friday sales are looking pretty steady from the deals being offered all week though some may actually drop further.
Last year was a brilliant event that saved shoppers hundreds of dollars on popular products and brands in time for Christmas and without wanting to wish away the year, it's time to start preparing for the next big event.
This year, Black Friday sales have started earlier than ever, while Amazon kicked things off in October with its second Prime Day deals event.
Below, we've explained all the best sales and hottest offers from the Black Friday sales from your favourite retailers, hand-picked by the deals hunters at T3. We'll be expanding this list as we get closer to the event, diving into gift guides and blogs to help you find the perfect gifts at the right price, as well as ways to treat yourself to something nice. In the meantim,e though, here are some of the offers already available.
Best Black Friday Deals 2025 – Quick Links
- 🏷️ Apple: AirTags (4 Pack)
was £119, now £79 at Amazon
- 🎧 Apple AirPods Pro 2 was £229 now £169 at Amazon
- 🎧 Bowers & Wilkins: PX7 S2e:
was £240now £196 at Amazon
- 📺 Hisense: 50 Inch 4K Smart TV
was £499, now £245 at Amazon
- 💻 Apple: MacBook Air M2
was £849,now £699 at John Lewis
- 🕹️ Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World + Donkey Kong Bananza:
was £489now £439 at very.co.uk
- 🎧 Nothing Headphone (1) was £299, now £199 at Nothing
- 🔈 LG US80TR 5.1.3 Sound Bar
was £1,099now £499 at Currys
- 🧑🍳 Ninja Max 6-in-1 Dual Zone DZ400UK Air Fryer
was £229.99now £158 at Currys
- ✨ Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:
was £399.99now £199.99 at Currys
- ☕ De'Longhi Magnifica S Bean To Cup Coffee Machine
was £479.99now £299 at Currys
- ⌚ Garmin Forerunner 165:
was £249now £169.99 at Argos
- 🏃♂️ Reebok Jet 100z Folding Treadmill:
was £699now £449 at Argos
- 🕹️ SecretLab Titan Evo:
was £469now £369 at Secretlab
- 🚴 Peloton Cross Training Series Bike Starter Package:
was £1,789now £1,439 at Peloton
Black Friday TV deals
An impressive OLED TV with 120Hz refresh, Google TV OS and 360 Spatial Sound.
Black Friday Laptop deals
A favourite of T3's Tech Editor, and fitted with the more powerful M2 chip, the 2022 edition of the MacBook Air is a lightweight laptop with heavyweight performance. Battery life is frankly superb, while it's always as silent as a mouse.
If you're more of a Windows person, and you want a premium laptop at a terrific price, this Lenovo discount is a great one. Honestly, getting an OLED laptop for just £549 is slightly crazy, even during Black Friday.
Another excellent OLED laptop deal comes swinging in from Asus this time, with one of its most attractive Zenbooks seeing its price slashed by an enormous £500. This is a great premium option for Windows users, now priced at mid-range levels.
Black Friday headphones deals
These headphones nabbed a T3 Award, as the noise-cancelling of this Bose pair is second to none. If you're after folding headphones that are by far and away the best for travel then look no further – Bose has the absolute best option on the market. And now with three figures discounted from the price. Bargain!
The uprated 'e' version of the superb original are the latest and greatest over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love.
The DALI IO-12 wireless headphones really show their audiophile-standard class, with proprietary technology and sublime, real leather construction. They can also double as a high-end passive pair when wired.
Winning the 2022 T3 Award for the Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Sony's 5-star ANC headphones are no doubt among the very best you can buy. The price has tumbled even further this Black Friday, making them an even better purchase than ever before.
