Best Black Friday deals 2025: UK sales are now on

Black Friday discounts have begun at Best Buy, Walmart and more

Black Friday deals on T3
Thanksgiving may still be over a week away but Black Friday 2025 sales have kicked off. So far the Black Friday sales are looking pretty steady from the deals being offered all week though some may actually drop further.

Last year was a brilliant event that saved shoppers hundreds of dollars on popular products and brands in time for Christmas and without wanting to wish away the year, it's time to start preparing for the next big event.

Best Black Friday Deals 2025 – Quick Links

Black Friday TV deals

Sony Bravia 8 65-inch
Save 28%
Sony Bravia 8 65-inch: was £2,499 now £1,799 at Amazon
An impressive OLED TV with 120Hz refresh, Google TV OS and 360 Spatial Sound.

Black Friday Laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
Save £150
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022: was £849 now £699 at John Lewis
A favourite of T3's Tech Editor, and fitted with the more powerful M2 chip, the 2022 edition of the MacBook Air is a lightweight laptop with heavyweight performance. Battery life is frankly superb, while it's always as silent as a mouse.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 OLED
Save £300
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 OLED: was £849 now £549 at Currys
If you're more of a Windows person, and you want a premium laptop at a terrific price, this Lenovo discount is a great one. Honestly, getting an OLED laptop for just £549 is slightly crazy, even during Black Friday.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED
Save £500
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was £1,299 now £799 at AO.com
Another excellent OLED laptop deal comes swinging in from Asus this time, with one of its most attractive Zenbooks seeing its price slashed by an enormous £500. This is a great premium option for Windows users, now priced at mid-range levels.

Black Friday headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones
Save 33% (£150)
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones: was £449 now £299 at Amazon
These headphones nabbed a T3 Award, as the noise-cancelling of this Bose pair is second to none. If you're after folding headphones that are by far and away the best for travel then look no further – Bose has the absolute best option on the market. And now with three figures discounted from the price. Bargain!

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e
Save 18%
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e: was £240 now £196 at Amazon
The uprated 'e' version of the superb original are the latest and greatest over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love.

DALI IO-12 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
DALI IO-12 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: was £999 now £849 at Richer Sounds
The DALI IO-12 wireless headphones really show their audiophile-standard class, with proprietary technology and sublime, real leather construction. They can also double as a high-end passive pair when wired.

Sony WH-1000XM5
Save 24%
Sony WH-1000XM5: was £249 now £189 at Amazon
Winning the 2022 T3 Award for the Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Sony's 5-star ANC headphones are no doubt among the very best you can buy. The price has tumbled even further this Black Friday, making them an even better purchase than ever before.

Black Friday wearable deals

Google Pixel Watch 3 – 45mm
Google Pixel Watch 3 – 45mm: was £399