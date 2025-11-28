Get Sky from just £4.99 on your existing TV and no satellite dish needed – 16 live channels, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, and on demand

While heavily discounted products are flying off the shelves during this Black Friday, deals on streaming services can continue to be great for your pocket well into 2026 – they're the gift that keeps on giving.

Not only do you get a whole host of new shows and movies to stream over the holiday period, but grabbing the savings now will ensure your TV bills are lighter and your entertainment continues for months. You might even fancy swapping a paid TV service or two.

One amazing deal will even get you Sky TV with 50% off – and you don't need to spend anything on a new TV or have a satellite dish installed.

That's because Sky's dedicated streaming service, Now, has some great Black Friday deals across its entertainment packages, which start at just £4.99 per month.

Now Entertainment Saver: was £9.99 per month, now £4.99 per month Get 16 Sky channels streamed live, plus box sets to stream on demand for just £4.99 per month – that's 50% off.

Now Entertainment & Cinema Saver: was £19.98 per month, now £8.99 per month Not only do you get the 16 Sky channels above, this package adds the entire gamut of Sky's movies – both streamed live and on demand. And all for just £8.99 per month.

Now Entertainment & Sports Saver: was £44.98 per month, now £32.99 per month Add Sky Sports to your entertainment package and you can watch live and on demand sporting events, including the Premier League, as well as channels like Sky Atlantic, Sky Max and Sky Sci-Fi.

Now will work on any Smart TV that has the dedicated app, which is pretty much all of them. It is also available on Fire TV Sticks, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Apple TV, Roku, Google streaming devices, iOS, Android, and a whole lot more.

You can therefore watch Sky programming without needing a dish, Sky Glass or Sky Stream – just an internet connection and compatible device.

There are add-ons that are also available to strip the adverts, increase the picture and sound quality – up to 4K and with Dolby Atmos sound – and expand the numbers of devices you watch content on simultaneously.

It's worth noting though that while you can usually cancel a Now plan at any time, the offers above are all limited to new and returning customers, and are on a fixed 12-month minimum term.