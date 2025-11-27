Jump to category:
The UK's best Black Friday streaming deals from 99p – Apple TV, Paramount Plus, Now, Prime Video, and more

Want to save money on your next big streamer, now's your chance

Remote control with Netflix button pointing at TV
(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)
Rik Henderson's avatar
By
published
in Deals

It might have taken a while but some of the UK's biggest streaming services are joining in the Black Friday fun.

Apple TV, Paramount+, and the Sky-owned Now have each announced 50% off deals, while Amazon is adding cut-price subscriptions to Prime Video channels, like MGM+ and Shudder.

Also if you want to watch your own content streamed around the home – and anywhere else you have a Wi-Fi connection – Plex has a great deal on its passes too.

Best UK streaming deals for Black Friday 2025

How to get the UK's best Black Friday streaming deals

Here are all the best streaming deals available in the UK today, and how to get them.

Apple TV (monthly)
UK deal
Save 50%
Apple TV (monthly): was £9.99 now £4.99 at Apple UK
Formerly called Apple TV+, the streaming service is now available to new customers for just £4.99 per month over the first six months.

Paramount Plus Standard (12-month plan)
Save 50%
Paramount Plus Standard (12-month plan): was £70.99 now £35.49 at Paramount+
You can either get standard (HD) Paramount+ for just £3.99 per month for three months or take a whole year's subscription for just £35.49 – so save over the entire 12-month period.

Paramount Plus Premium (12-month plan)
Save 50%
Paramount Plus Premium (12-month plan): was £97.99 now £48.99 at Paramount+
If you want to upgrade to Paramount+ Premium, this deal gives you 12-months of 4K HDR streaming. Alternatively, you can opt to pay £5.49 per month for three months at 50%.

Now Entertainment Saver (12-month plan)
Save 50%
Now Entertainment Saver (12-month plan): was £119.88 now £59.98 at NOW
Costing just £4.99 per month over a 12-month minimum term contract, this Entertainment Saver plan gives you access to all of Sky's biggest TV channels and on demand content.

MGM+ – Prime Video add-on (monthly)
Save 83%
MGM+ – Prime Video add-on (monthly): was £5.99 now £0.99 at Amazon
Usually £5.99 per month, you can get access to MGM+ through the Prime Video app for just 99p per month for three months. It includes a whole host of great movies, including The Hobbit and Creed.

Shudder – Prime Video (monthly)
Save 50%
Shudder – Prime Video (monthly): was £4.99 now £2.49 at Amazon
Dedicated to horror movies and shows, Shudder will usually set you back £4.99 per month. You can watch it for three months through the Prime Video app for just £2.49.

Plex Pass Premium (monthly)
Save 40%
Plex Pass Premium (monthly): was £4.99 now £2.99 at Plex
If you want to stream your own shows and movies around the home, plus to devices when you are away, this is the Plex Pass you'll find most useful. Plex also hosts its own wide selection of movies and TV shows to watch.

We are still hunting for additional streaming services deals, as well as the best deals on streaming devices.

There are a number of smaller streaming services we can recommend too, which we hope to bring you deals on soon – such as the superb StudioCanal Presents, and Arrow Player. Both are jam packed with the best cult hits, many of which you won't be able to find anywhere else (I'm a subscriber to each of them myself, so they come highly recommended).

And you can catch up with all our biggest Black Friday bargain finds right here.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

