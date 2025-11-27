The UK's best Black Friday streaming deals from 99p – Apple TV, Paramount Plus, Now, Prime Video, and more

It might have taken a while but some of the UK's biggest streaming services are joining in the Black Friday fun.

Apple TV, Paramount+, and the Sky-owned Now have each announced 50% off deals, while Amazon is adding cut-price subscriptions to Prime Video channels, like MGM+ and Shudder.

Also if you want to watch your own content streamed around the home – and anywhere else you have a Wi-Fi connection – Plex has a great deal on its passes too.

We're still looking out for Netflix, Disney+ and Discovery+ deals, so will keep you informed if we manage to find any.

Best UK streaming deals for Black Friday 2025

How to get the UK's best Black Friday streaming deals

Here are all the best streaming deals available in the UK today, and how to get them.

UK deal Save 50% Apple TV (monthly): was £9.99 now £4.99 at Apple UK Read more Read less ▼ Formerly called Apple TV+, the streaming service is now available to new customers for just £4.99 per month over the first six months.

Save 83% MGM+ – Prime Video add-on (monthly): was £5.99 now £0.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Usually £5.99 per month, you can get access to MGM+ through the Prime Video app for just 99p per month for three months. It includes a whole host of great movies, including The Hobbit and Creed.

Save 50% Shudder – Prime Video (monthly): was £4.99 now £2.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Dedicated to horror movies and shows, Shudder will usually set you back £4.99 per month. You can watch it for three months through the Prime Video app for just £2.49.

Save 40% Plex Pass Premium (monthly): was £4.99 now £2.99 at Plex Read more Read less ▼ If you want to stream your own shows and movies around the home, plus to devices when you are away, this is the Plex Pass you'll find most useful. Plex also hosts its own wide selection of movies and TV shows to watch.

We are still hunting for additional streaming services deals, as well as the best deals on streaming devices.

There are a number of smaller streaming services we can recommend too, which we hope to bring you deals on soon – such as the superb StudioCanal Presents, and Arrow Player. Both are jam packed with the best cult hits, many of which you won't be able to find anywhere else (I'm a subscriber to each of them myself, so they come highly recommended).

And you can catch up with all our biggest Black Friday bargain finds right here.