The compact film camera I carried with me all summer is cheaper for Black Friday

As a keen photographer, one thing I always have on me is a camera. You never know when inspiration might strike, or when you may stumble across that scene which will define your burgeoning artistic career, so it's important to have something with you.

Still, you also probably don't want to be carrying a massive camera with stacks of different lenses with you everywhere you go. My solution came in the form of a dinky little Polaroid camera – and right now, you can save 15% at Amazon, snagging one for just £67.99!

The Polaroid Go (Gen 2) might not be the most traditional Polaroid camera out there, but it is perfect for this kind of application. The smaller footprint means it'll fit in just about any bags and pockets, allowing you to snap away at any time.

The camera also makes use of Polaroid Go film, which is smaller than the traditional Polaroid film. Don't write it off on that basis, though – there's still a brilliant amount of detail to be found, just in a smaller package.

Image credit: Sam Cross Image credit: Sam Cross Image credit: Sam Cross

The added bonus of Polaroid Go film is that it's more cost-effective than traditional Polaroid film, which can be more expensive than many would like. I also own a Polaroid Flip and a Polaroid SX-70 – which use i-Type and SX-70 film, respectively – and often find myself being more conservative with shooting on those cameras.

While the camera itself has never been an especially expensive one, seeing it marked down at this time of year does make it an even more attractive prospect. I think it's the perfect present for most people – whether you're buying for the hipster seeking a compact film camera, someone older who used old school Polaroid cameras, or younger loved ones with smaller hands who'll appreciate the compact size.