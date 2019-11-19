Black Friday road bike sale brings high-quality Ribble road bike prices even lower

You have to love a good road bike sale, regardless of the weather. Although Ribble has already been famous for selling great quality road bikes for cheap, as part of their Black Friday sale, they brought the prices down even more. You can now shop certain Ribble Endurance models for up to £300 off.

• Shop the Ribble Black Friday road bike sale, prices starting from £599, you save up to £300

New bikes added to the discounted roster every few days, worth checking back regularly! Ribble has been 'hand building' bicycles since 1897, so they know a thing or two about what makes cyclists tick.

Ribble Endurance 725 Disc – Shimano Tiagra | Sale price £799 | Was £999 | Save £200 (20%) at Ribble

Retro style and modern performance, says Ribble, that best describes the Ribble Endurance 725 Disc. Designed for commuters or simply those looking for a comfortable bike for a weekend ride, the Endurance 725 is your choice. The 10 speed Shimano Tiagra, combined with a snappy disc brake, provides more than adequate control and comfort for the discernible cyclist.View Deal

Ribble Endurance SL Disc – Shimano 105 | Sale price £1,499 | Was £1,799 | Save £300 (20%) at Ribble

The Endurance SL is a lightweight carbon road bike for endurance riding and racing. The Shimano's 105 R7000 11-speed groupset and the light carbon frame makes this bike an ideal bike for any aspiring road rider or amateur racer. The Shimano 105 shares many of the same features as these top-tier groupsets and the same smooth shifting performance and reliability. The disc brake makes this setup even more enticing!View Deal

Ribble Endurance SL – Shimano Tiagra | Sale price £1,199 | Was £1,399 | Save £200 (14%) at Ribble

The Endurance SL Tiagra combines a lightweight carbon frame with Shimano's ever reliable and very durable Tiagra 10-speed groupset. The Tiagra is a great choice for recreational riders and features trickle down technology from the top-tier series. To reduce drag, the Endurance SL features internal cable routing, to give you a taste of performance cycling for a reasonable price!View Deal

