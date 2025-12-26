Amazon's best Boxing Day deals – experts select the best buys in the sale
While there's no official Boxing Day sale, there are still some great deals on offer
While we all love to open presents over the holidays, there's one annual tradition that can be equally exciting at this time of year – especially if you've been given a fistful of Christmas money.
The Boxing Day sales have now kicked off, since it's 26 December, and they're playing host to some of the best bargains around. Indeed, you can potentially find deals that are even better than their Black Friday prices.
Amazon doesn't officially have a Boxing Day sale this year – after its Big Deal Days and Black Friday sales, who can blame them? However, It does still have 1,000s of products available to buy online, all with big discounts. And you can get a fair few mega deals on tech products too.
That's why the T3 team will be scouring the site for the best tech deals on Boxing Day and beyond, to bring you our picks of the bargains.
Amazon Best Boxing Day Sales 2025: Best Deals Today
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus now 58% off
- Amazon Kindle (newest gen) now 16% off
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED now 54% off
- Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) now 50% off
- Ninja Foodi MAX 9.5L Dual Zone Air Fryer now 31% off
- Google Pixel 9a now 36% off
Amazon Best Boxing Day Sales 2025: Best Smart Ring deals
The latest Oura Ring Gen 4 is now back down to its Black Friday price – which is a steal if you're in the market for one of the best smart rings around.
Amazon Best Boxing Day Sales 2025: Best Drone deals
This lightweight drone is under 250g, meaning there's no need for the operator ID yearly charge. Right now it's even cheaper, making this as light in price as it is in weight.
Amazon Best Boxing Day Sales 2025: Best TV deals
Amazon's Omni range of TVs features QLED displays, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ gaming and hands free Alexa operation.
LG's Nanocell 9 series is an impressive 4K LED model powered by the Alpha 7 AI gen 8 processor.
Best Amazon Boxing Day sales 2025: gaming deals
This PlayStation 5 bundle includes EA Sports FC26, making it a great deal.
Best Amazon Boxing Day sales 2025: product categories
Amazon device deals
Amazon's own brand products have become extremely popular, including Blink, Echo, Fire, Kindle and of course, Alexa-enabled devices. Echo Dots, Echo Shows, Fire TV Sticks and more are discounted during the Christmas and Boxing Day sales, so make sure to nab some smart home tech today.
Amazon Boxing Day TV deals
Amazon is one of best retailers to shop for TVs, including discounts on leading brands including LG, Samsung, Panasonic and Sony. Amazon has a wide range of sizes available, plus QLED, 4K and 8K displays.
Amazon Boxing Day laptop deals
Amazon has a vast laptop selection, including touchscreen, gaming, 2-in-1 and more. Discounts can be found on popular brands, including Apple, Microsoft, Asus, Acer, Samsung, HP, Lenovo and Dell.
Amazon Boxing Day tablet deals
Amazon is a great destination for tablets, with a huge selection of Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more. If you're an Amazon Fire fan, Amazon regularly has deals across its Fire tablets both for adults and kids, and you can find cheap Kindle e-reader deals, too.
Amazon Boxing Day headphones deals
Amazon's Boxing Day sale traditionally has top headphone deals on over-ear, in-ear, on-ear and more. Bose, Sony and Beats tend to get the biggest price cuts, and you can also find cheap deals on Apple, Jabra, Sennheiser and Samsung.
Amazon Boxing Day fitness deals
Boxing Day is the time for people to get New Year resolution ready, with top deals on gym and fitness equipment. Amazon has all the sporting and fitness equipment you could possibly need for your next challenge, including deals on smartwatches, exercise bikes and weights.
Amazon Boxing Day coffee machine deals
Amazon has a full selection of coffee machines from bestselling brands including De’Longhi, Sage, Tassimo and more. Whether you’re looking for a pod machine, espresso maker or barista-style equipment, Amazon has it all and regularly runs deals on a range of coffee machines, pods and beans.
Amazon Boxing Day gaming deals
Amazon has a huge range games and gaming accessories. This includes consoles, cases and more from Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation, plus PC and VR accessories and games.
