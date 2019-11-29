The best HDMI cable Black Friday deals

Whether it’s for a games console or a smart TV device, HDMI cables are the main connection type for modern TV set ups. Thanks to HDMI cables, we benefit from super-sharp HD quality when we play our favourite games and watch our favourite films.
All the reason to check out some of the HDMI cable deals from the likes of Amazon and Argos this Black Friday.
Despite being a relatively simple piece of technology, there’s a big difference between cheap HDMI cables and HDMI cables that you pay a bit more for.
Tech fiends say that for a standard device like a Freesat or Freeview box, the HDMI cable that you get in the box will suffice, but if you’re looking to hook up your Xbox One or a 4K Blu-ray player, you’re better off going for one that costs you a bit more.
The latest HDMI cable — the HDMI 2.0 — will cost you the most, but it will offer you the highest quality picture if you’re looking to get the best out of your 4K quality games and films. Now you can get a high quality HDMI cable for a great price, thanks to Black Friday.
When it comes to finding the best HDMI Black Friday deals, you’re best off looking at retailers like Amazon, John Lewis, and Argos. If it’s HDMI manufacturer names you’re after, AmazonBasics is actually a good one to look out for.
Head on through to the retailer sites below to check out what Black Friday HDMI deals they have to offer.
HDMI cable Black Friday sale direct links
- Amazon HDMI cable Black Friday deals
- Argos HDMI cable Black Friday deals
- John Lewis HDMI cable Black Friday deals
In the market for a new TV? Why not check out these best 4K TV Black Friday deals?
