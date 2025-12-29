We're in the middle of Betwixtmas, which means we're also caught right in the middle of the Boxing Day and New Year's sales – there are absolutely loads of deals available right now for anyone who didn't find what they were looking for over Black Friday.

That said, if you're a big fan of John Lewis, you might find its massive sale page a little overwhelming, since there are literally hundreds of listings to sift through.

That's why you're lucky you found this page. I've done the hard yards for you, scrolling through acres of great JL deals to pick out the very best ones that you should know about. I've divided things into sections, too, so keep reading to see the very best deals that John Lewis has to offer right now.

John Lewis New Year's sale 2025: best deals today

Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Laptop deals

Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Phones deals

Save 25% (£200) Google Pixel 10: was £799 now £599 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ If you've been eyeing up a Pixel phone for a while, this is the perfect time to buy one – with £200 off basically the whole range at John Lewis (once you select a colour and storage size). These fantastic phones offer arguably the best Android experience out there.

Save £150 Apple iPhone Air: was £999 now £849 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ The most interesting iPhone launch in years, the ultra-thin iPhone Air has been surprisingly quick to get deals, and this tasty £150 saving makes it seem like a steal. It's the thinnest iPhone out there, but still has serious power under its hood.

Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: TV deals

Save £200 Samsung QN80F (55-inch): was £999 now £799 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Samsung is a super reliable brand for mid-range 4K TVs, and this is a great little deal, price-matched from elsewhere. It sees a very solid QLED TV get a price slash, and while it's not necessarily on our list of the best TVs of 2025, it's still a savvy mid-range pick.

Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Portable speakers

Save £70.95 Bose Soundlink Plus: was £249.95 now £179 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ I actually thought the Soundlink Plus was overpriced when I tested it this year, which means this deal is a huge one – it makes it a way better proposition, and at this price I'd have no hesitation in recommending it as a beefy portable speaker with great sound.

Save £80 Marshall Acton III: was £259.99 now £179.99 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Marshall has some of the best speakers in the business, especially if you vibe with its more retro or classic aesthetic. The Acton III is a brilliant home speaker with lovely controls and excellent sound, and this chunky discount makes it a way better deal than usual.

Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Gaming deals

Save 33% (£140) Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: was £429 now £289 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ This stellar Black Friday price has made an unexpected but very welcome return for the New Year's sales, and it ensures that you can get a PS5 for less than £300, which is quite some going. This one might disappear at any moment!

Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Headphone deals

Save 25% (£100.90) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones: was £399.95 now £299.05 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ The noise-cancelling on these headphones, which are basically Bose's highest-end wireless ones, is second to basically none, and that makes them worth £300 on their own. This chunky deal saves you over £100, making it one to grab before stock runs out, as it's marked "reduced to clear" by John Lewis.

Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Tablet deals