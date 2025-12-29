Jump to category:
John Lewis' best tech deals for New Years – T3's expert-selected deals

John Lewis' big sale is finally here

We're in the middle of Betwixtmas, which means we're also caught right in the middle of the Boxing Day and New Year's sales – there are absolutely loads of deals available right now for anyone who didn't find what they were looking for over Black Friday.

That said, if you're a big fan of John Lewis, you might find its massive sale page a little overwhelming, since there are literally hundreds of listings to sift through.

John Lewis New Year's sale 2025: best deals today

Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Laptop deals

Asus Zenbook A14 (Snapdragon X X1)
Save £500
Asus Zenbook A14 (Snapdragon X X1): was £1,099 now £599 at John Lewis
This massive discount takes one of Asus' most attractive recent laptop launches, last year's Zenbook A14, and makes it ludicrously affordable. It's got the first-gen Snapdragon X chipset giving it superb battery life, and a gorgeous OLED screen, too.

Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Phones deals

Google Pixel 10
Save 25% (£200)
Google Pixel 10: was £799 now £599 at John Lewis
If you've been eyeing up a Pixel phone for a while, this is the perfect time to buy one – with £200 off basically the whole range at John Lewis (once you select a colour and storage size). These fantastic phones offer arguably the best Android experience out there.

Apple iPhone Air
Save £150
Apple iPhone Air: was £999 now £849 at John Lewis
The most interesting iPhone launch in years, the ultra-thin iPhone Air has been surprisingly quick to get deals, and this tasty £150 saving makes it seem like a steal. It's the thinnest iPhone out there, but still has serious power under its hood.

Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: TV deals

Samsung QN80F (55-inch)
Save £200
Samsung QN80F (55-inch): was £999 now £799 at John Lewis
Samsung is a super reliable brand for mid-range 4K TVs, and this is a great little deal, price-matched from elsewhere. It sees a very solid QLED TV get a price slash, and while it's not necessarily on our list of the best TVs of 2025, it's still a savvy mid-range pick.

Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Portable speakers

Bose Soundlink Plus
Save £70.95
Bose Soundlink Plus: was £249.95 now £179 at John Lewis
I actually thought the Soundlink Plus was overpriced when I tested it this year, which means this deal is a huge one – it makes it a way better proposition, and at this price I'd have no hesitation in recommending it as a beefy portable speaker with great sound.

Marshall Acton III
Save £80
Marshall Acton III: was £259.99 now £179.99 at John Lewis
Marshall has some of the best speakers in the business, especially if you vibe with its more retro or classic aesthetic. The Acton III is a brilliant home speaker with lovely controls and excellent sound, and this chunky discount makes it a way better deal than usual.

Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Gaming deals

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Save 33% (£140)
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: was £429 now £289 at John Lewis
This stellar Black Friday price has made an unexpected but very welcome return for the New Year's sales, and it ensures that you can get a PS5 for less than £300, which is quite some going. This one might disappear at any moment!

Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones
Save 25% (£100.90)
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones: was £399.95 now £299.05 at John Lewis
The noise-cancelling on these headphones, which are basically Bose's highest-end wireless ones, is second to basically none, and that makes them worth £300 on their own. This chunky deal saves you over £100, making it one to grab before stock runs out, as it's marked "reduced to clear" by John Lewis.

Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Tablet deals

Apple iPad (2025)
Save 6% (£20)
Apple iPad (2025): was £329 now £309 at John Lewis
I can't pretend it's the biggest discount on this page, but the fact is that iPads very rarely get any sort of price cut, so even just £20 off is worth considering if you want an Apple tablet. This one offers the best value, even if the iPad Air is thinner.

Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

