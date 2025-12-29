John Lewis' best tech deals for New Years – T3's expert-selected deals
John Lewis' big sale is finally here
We're in the middle of Betwixtmas, which means we're also caught right in the middle of the Boxing Day and New Year's sales – there are absolutely loads of deals available right now for anyone who didn't find what they were looking for over Black Friday.
That said, if you're a big fan of John Lewis, you might find its massive sale page a little overwhelming, since there are literally hundreds of listings to sift through.
Shop all John Lewis New Year's tech deals
That's why you're lucky you found this page. I've done the hard yards for you, scrolling through acres of great JL deals to pick out the very best ones that you should know about. I've divided things into sections, too, so keep reading to see the very best deals that John Lewis has to offer right now.
John Lewis New Year's sale 2025: best deals today
Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Laptop deals
Read moreRead less▼
This massive discount takes one of Asus' most attractive recent laptop launches, last year's Zenbook A14, and makes it ludicrously affordable. It's got the first-gen Snapdragon X chipset giving it superb battery life, and a gorgeous OLED screen, too.
Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Phones deals
Read moreRead less▼
If you've been eyeing up a Pixel phone for a while, this is the perfect time to buy one – with £200 off basically the whole range at John Lewis (once you select a colour and storage size). These fantastic phones offer arguably the best Android experience out there.
Read moreRead less▼
The most interesting iPhone launch in years, the ultra-thin iPhone Air has been surprisingly quick to get deals, and this tasty £150 saving makes it seem like a steal. It's the thinnest iPhone out there, but still has serious power under its hood.
Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: TV deals
Read moreRead less▼
Samsung is a super reliable brand for mid-range 4K TVs, and this is a great little deal, price-matched from elsewhere. It sees a very solid QLED TV get a price slash, and while it's not necessarily on our list of the best TVs of 2025, it's still a savvy mid-range pick.
Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Portable speakers
Read moreRead less▼
I actually thought the Soundlink Plus was overpriced when I tested it this year, which means this deal is a huge one – it makes it a way better proposition, and at this price I'd have no hesitation in recommending it as a beefy portable speaker with great sound.
Read moreRead less▼
Marshall has some of the best speakers in the business, especially if you vibe with its more retro or classic aesthetic. The Acton III is a brilliant home speaker with lovely controls and excellent sound, and this chunky discount makes it a way better deal than usual.
Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Gaming deals
Read moreRead less▼
This stellar Black Friday price has made an unexpected but very welcome return for the New Year's sales, and it ensures that you can get a PS5 for less than £300, which is quite some going. This one might disappear at any moment!
Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Headphone deals
Read moreRead less▼
The noise-cancelling on these headphones, which are basically Bose's highest-end wireless ones, is second to basically none, and that makes them worth £300 on their own. This chunky deal saves you over £100, making it one to grab before stock runs out, as it's marked "reduced to clear" by John Lewis.
Best John Lewis New Year's sales 2025: Tablet deals
Read moreRead less▼
I can't pretend it's the biggest discount on this page, but the fact is that iPads very rarely get any sort of price cut, so even just £20 off is worth considering if you want an Apple tablet. This one offers the best value, even if the iPad Air is thinner.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.