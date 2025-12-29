Amazon's best New Year's deals – experts select the top products in the sale

There are some great deals on offer this side of 2026, in tech, home and more

The final days of 2025 have seen New Year sales come early, with many of the big online stores dropping their prices before 2026 begins.

Boxing Day sales have given way to New Year sales, and prices are holding. So if you've only just recovered from your Christmas festivities, there's still time to pick up some great deals.

Amazon New Year Sales 2025: Best Deals Today

Amazon New Year Sales 2025: Best Smart Ring deals

Oura Ring 4
Save 29%
Oura Ring 4 : was £349 now £249 at Amazon
The latest Oura Ring Gen 4 is now back down to its Black Friday price – which is a steal if you're in the market for one of the best smart rings around.

Amazon New Year Sales 2025: Best phone deals

Google Pixel 10 Pro + Pixel Watch 3
Save 23%
Google Pixel 10 Pro + Pixel Watch 3: was £1,304.95 now £999 at Amazon
Save £305 on this bundle that includes the excellent Pixel 10 Pro phone and essentially a free Pixel Watch 3.

Amazon New Year Sales 2025: Best Drone deals

DJI Mini 4K drone
Save 20%
DJI Mini 4K drone: was £269 now £215 at Amazon
This lightweight drone is under 250g, meaning there's no need for the operator ID yearly charge. Right now it's even cheaper, making this as light in price as it is in weight.

Amazon New Year Sales 2025: Best TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED
Save 40%
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED: was £649.99 now £389.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Omni range of TVs features QLED displays, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ gaming and hands free Alexa operation.

LG 75-inch Nanocell 9 Series (2025)
Save 35%
LG 75-inch Nanocell 9 Series (2025): was £999.99 now £649.99 at Amazon
LG's Nanocell 9 series is an impressive 4K LED model powered by the Alpha 7 AI gen 8 processor.

Amazon New Year sales 2025: Best gaming deals

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – EA SPORTS FC 26 Bundle
Save 10%
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – EA SPORTS FC 26 Bundle: was £429.99 now £389 at Amazon
This PlayStation 5 bundle includes EA Sports FC26, making it a great deal.

Amazon New Year sales 2025: Best fitness deals

NordicTrack T Series 9 Treadmill
Save 23%
NordicTrack T Series 9 Treadmill: was £1,299 now £999 at Amazon
Featuring a 10-inch screen for iFit workouts, a 0-12% incline and a 0-20km/h speed, this is an ideal treadmill to get you into shape for 2026.

Peloton Original Bike
Save 35%
Peloton Original Bike: was £1,599 now £1,038.98 at Amazon
Join the Peloton family and workout on the original bike, now for a heavily discounted price.

Schwinn Folding Treadmill
Save 18%
Schwinn Folding Treadmill: was £1,099 now £899 at Amazon
The perfect treadmill for those with limited space, this model folds up to free up floor space.

Amazon New Year sales 2025: product categories

<