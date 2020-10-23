Best Black Friday deals UK: Best buys in the Black Friday 2020 sales

As Black Friday 2020 gets ever closer, we're hearing lots of whispers in the rumour mill about what sort of products we can expect this year in the best Black Friday deals UK spectacular, as well as which retailers are going to go larger than ever before.

Retailers took their Black Friday game to previously unseen levels last year, with some of the sales they put on lasting an entire month. Many of the best deals were reserved for the days immediately before and during Black Friday, though, with another volley of discounts then dropping on Cyber Monday, which is a major event in the US but less so in the UK.

You only have to look at the Amazon Black Friday deals, Currys Black Friday deals, Argos Black Friday deals and John Lewis Black Friday deals that are already live to see that retailers are spreading out their offers this year like they haven't done before.

Indeed, last year's Black Friday sale was so big in the UK that metrics showed almost a 20 per cent increase in online shoppers, with more deal hunters joining the fray and – crucially – staying active for longer. And this year, with shoppers predicted to transition their shopping habits online even more so due to post-lockdown caution, we're expecting competition for deals to be fiercer than ever before. That makes Black Friday 2020 a great time to pick up this year's best Christmas gifts.

Of course, with emptier high streets, bricks and mortar retailers are expected to push the limits of what is possible in terms of Black Friday deals to try and lure people out of their homes. Staying connected and plugged in to major retailers' movements (via T3, naturally, as well as each store's own communications channels) will likely be crucial in making sure you are first in line to bag a bargain.

T3 in-depth guides to the Black Friday sales

Best Black Friday sales: Top shopping destinations

T3 covers the Black Friday sales each and every year and, as such, we've come to know exactly where the best deals often get dropped. From electronics to clothes, jewellery to smart home tech, and from gaming to cookware products, history has revealed to us the retailers who tend to do anything but disappoint when it comes round to deals.

What follows below are a list of retailers that here at T3 we suggest you bookmark and check in on regularly in the run up to, during and after the Black Friday 2020 sales. We've written a few product categories or our thoughts on what each retailer tends to specialise in in terms of deals.

Amazon Black Friday Sale

Amazon is a Black Friday deal hunter's best friend. An exceptional selection of deals on a wide-ranging selection of products that range from tech to fashion and jewellery to entertainment. Prime members get exclusive deals and timed exclusives, too, so we advise anyone to bag a free trial before the big event begins.

Currys Black Friday Sale

For computing deals, as well as brilliant bargains on TVs, white goods and consumer tech like tablets and phones, the Currys Black Friday Sale is absolutely worth checking out. Currys tends to run its "Black Tag" event, too, which runs for weeks before and after the big day and drops literally thousands of deals.

Argos Black Friday Sale

Argos is famed for its Black Friday sale, where toys, games, entertainment, white goods, TVs and gadgets are discounted fiercely. Last year 20 products were ordered every second in the first hour of Argos's Black Friday event! You want cheap Lego? You got it.

John Lewis Black Friday Sale

John Lewis is a brilliant place to shop all year round, and when it comes round to Black Friday, its selection of deals are always very impressive. Major label TV and audio discounts are its speciality, as well as cost carves on phones, fashion and footwear. The standard 2-year warranty on any purchase also delivers great piece of mind and buyer protection.

Dell Black Friday Sale

Dell makes some of the very finest laptops and desktop PCs in the world, which is why when it slashes prices on its entire range each year during Black Friday it is well worth checking out the maker's online store. Dell loves its timed deal codes, which knock large percentages off its hardware if exploited, so it is worth checking in on the site each day to see what it has running.

Very Black Friday Sale

Very is a newer member of the Black Friday deals club, but that hasn't stopped the online retailer absolutely killing it over the past couple of years in terms of its deals offering. Video games, clothing, phones, laptops, cosmetics and more have been well and truly slashed in price, often beating off more specialist stores in terms of price and coming with free delivery, too.

AO.com Black Friday Sale

If you want white goods or electrical appliances this Black Friday then you should make AO.com one of the very first stores you deal hunt in. That's because year-after-year AO.com knocks it out of the park in terms of discounts on things like 4K TVs, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, games consoles, DIY tools and much more. Last year we also saw some very strong phone deals from the retailer, too.

The best early Black Friday deals for the UK

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday 2020 is on Friday 27 November but the Black Friday sales will be running well before that date.

When do the Black Friday 2020 sales start?

The Black Friday 2020 sales are likely to start least a week before Black Friday itself, so expect the main Black Friday 2020 sales to begin at a minute past midnight on Saturday 21 November. That said, a fair few retailers are likely to start their Black Friday sale weeks ahead of Black Friday and others will have a sale called something along the lines of 'Countdown to Black Friday' which is a Black Friday sale in everything but name.

In other words, expect a minimum of around 15 days of sales in the run up to and over Black Friday 2020, which continue over the weekend of Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November and then the Cyber Monday sale on Monday 30 November.

Once that's over, there's likely to be a week with no sales and then the countdown to Christmas 2020 sales and promotions will kick in with each retailer working to their own particular schedule.

Then we get another sales break for Christmas before the Boxing Day 2020 sales kick in.

As we mentioned last year, we feel it will be crucial to stay deals-active for a month from mid-November 2020 right through to mid-December 2020 in order to make sure you don't miss out on top offers. Retailers are smartly spreading their deals offerings out (realising they can't compete with everything on the Black Friday weekend) so be sure to keep your eyes peeled outside of the Grey Thursday, Black Friday and Cyber Monday core days.

What deals to expect for Black Friday 2020

As to what we've heard in terms of hot product discounts this year... well, common knowledge now has it that due to the launch of the Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5, the outgoing Xbox One and PS4 range of consoles are going to see some jaw-dropping price drops. For those who have long-desired a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, then Black Friday 2020 is going to be a great time to pick on up. That's assuming there are any left in stock, of course.

Talking of consoles, the other product we're hearing is going to get some very large discounts, especially in terms of bundles, is the Nintendo Switch. In the face of the two new Xbox and PlayStation consoles, the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite will be offered at previously unseen price points.

Away from consoles we're expecting fat discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones, as well as some very attractive add-ins with the recently release Apple iPhone SE (2020). Naturally, with the iPhone 12 range released, prices on the iPhone 11 range are also predicted to hit the floor.

As you would expect from deal hunters such as ourselves, as we hear more about what deals to expect we'll list them here, as too where deal hunters should scope out to bag the biggest bargains. Below, though, you'll find a comprehensive guide to Black Friday 2020, with key dates, top tips and best Black Friday sale destinations among many things covered.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch: will the hot handheld console be discounted?

One of the highest interest products this year is the Nintendo Switch, which in both its original form and streamlined Nintendo Switch Lite incarnation, are incredible in-demand.

As we noted in our best Nintendo Switch deals guide, the console even sold out entirely this summer due to fierce demand and the Big N had to order an increase in production to catch back up.

Naturally, though, due to this demand we've not seen very many cheap Nintendo Switch prices at all recently, and that has lead to people looking to the Black Friday sales to score the console at a bargain price point.

So, will the Nintendo Switch actually be in-line for a discount in the Black Friday 2020 sales? Everything we've heard in the tech deals rumour mill so far has indicated yes, and that deals are actually going to outstrip last year's offering.

The reason? Simple – the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X are launching at the same time as the Black Friday and holiday shopping period, and Nintendo is desperate to compete on the market.

As such, there has already been huge whispers that we're going to see Nintendo Switch with three game bundles going for under £230, while the Nintendo Switch Lite is slated to be in line with 2-game plus accessory offers for around the £180 mark.

In terms of console-only deals, we've heard a major U.K. retailer might be lining up a £150 flat mega deal for the Nintendo Switch lite, while limited Nintendo Switch consoles will be made available in lightning-style deals for £199.99.

Stay deals-ready from now.

Amazon Black Friday deals: how to get a free Amazon Prime account for Black Friday 2020

Getting a free Amazon Prime account is a crucial step in getting many of the best Black Friday deals.

The truth of the matter is that if you want to be in on the ground floor for many of Amazon's best Black Friday deals then you need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 30-minute early access window to ALL Lightning Deals, which is normally the only way to grab one of the hot products before they all sell out. As such, becoming a member of Amazon Prime is essential for scoring many of the best Black Friday UK deals.

Luckily, Amazon Prime is available on a 30-day free trial, so our advice to you if you don't have a membership is sign up before Amazon's Black Friday Deals Store opens, bag the deals you want with preferential access, and then, if you don't want to continue with the benefits Prime membership delivers, then simply cancel the trial. You won't have spent a penny, but will have bagged Amazon's best Black Friday deals.

This year, though, Amazon has already confirmed that it is launching its try before you buy service, dubbed "Prime Wardrobe". This new service allows Prime members to have Black Friday deal fashion products delivered for no extra cost, where they can then try them on at home, and only actually pay for the items they decide to keep.

So if you're looking for Black Friday fashion deals, Prime once more will be an essential weapon in the deal-bagging armoury.

Black Friday shopping: tips and tricks

It's easy to become overwhelmed by the avalanche of deals and offers during the Black event, so being properly prepared and heading into the deal-a-thon with a clear head and a firm idea of what you want to pick up is crucial.

To help you in this we've put together this small selection of tips and tricks, which will almost certainly help you have a successful Grey Thursday, Black Friday, Black Weekend, and Cyber Monday 2020.

1. SET UP ALERTS AND SWITCH ON NOTIFICATIONS

You should consider setting up tailored alerts to help you keep on top of the items that are most important to you. Amazon offers notifications that allow you to track price drops on relevant products, while Google Alerts and Twitter Notifications both help you keep an eye on offers across a wider range of retailers.

It’s also worth following key brands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as many will promote their best offers across these platforms. Make sure you have push notifications turned on so you can snap these deals up as soon as they are published.

2. CHECK PREVIOUS PRICES

Some Black Friday deals might look fantastic at face value - particularly when listed alongside the RRP or the price the product was first listed at. However, prices can fluctuate and a higher-than-usual pre-sale price can make a deal look better than it really is.

Price tracking websites such as CamelCamelCamel allow users to track a product's price history on Amazon and will show its most recent price ahead of Black Friday - revealing how good those deals really are.

3. ASSESS STOCK LEVELS

Many online stores offer the ability to check stock levels. Keep a close eye on this and prioritise the items on your list that have lower stock availability so you can lockdown those in-demand products.

4. READ THE SMALL PRINT

As tempting as it might be to speed through to the checkout, do spend a couple of minutes checking the small print before paying. You should look out for specific information on returns policies, as some retailers may offer refunds in a shorter window than usual or refuse refunds entirely, instead offering store credit - which isn’t ideal for those big ticket items like smartphones, laptops and TVs.

5. USE SECURE PAYMENT METHODS

Different payment methods offer different levels of consumer protection. Credit card payments typically give buyers more protection than those made by debit card. It’s worth noting that if you use PayPal or another third party payment service you may lose the protections you might have if you were paying with your credit card.

Once you’ve decided that a deal is legitimate and you’re ready to pay, you’ll want to get through to the checkout as quickly as possible so as not to miss out. You can avoid any delays by registering with retailers you anticipate buying from in advance and setting up a user account - including card details and your billing and delivery addresses - as this will help guarantee a speedy checkout.

How to get the best Black Friday deals

To score absolutely top tier Black Friday deals you need to be prepared, which is exactly what this best Black Friday deals guide is designed to help you with.

Because the truth is that Black Friday 2020, especially in the UK, promises to be a more intense fight than ever in terms of actually getting into a position to ring up top deals and then follow through and actually land them. This is because of two factors.

Firstly, research has shown that increasingly people are using Black Friday to shop for Christmas gifts, abandoning the traditional holiday shopping period in an attempt to bag a bargain. As such, there are more people trying to score deals than ever before.

And, secondly, competition is fiercer this year due to the negative effects on the UK economy that Brexit is having. Shoppers have less disposable income than in previous years and, as such, need to shop increasingly smartly to pick up the products they want. That means increased competition for deals.

There's also one extra factor that is sure to have an effect on the size and popularity of Black Friday this year – Amazon Prime Day. Last year Amazon Prime Day was "the largest shopping event " in its history, surpassing its sales from even last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Around the world, Prime members bought more than 175 million products and even Amazon's competitors benefited from increased sales figures.

Off the back of this, expectations for the 2020 Black Sales Event are now even higher for Amazon than ever, while its big competitors like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Currys and John Lewis will be desperate to launch huge fight-back sales of their own. This year's Black Friday is going to be a monster deals-a-thon the like of which the world has never seen before.

We've got everything from basic information through to crucial advice that will ensure you don't get ripped off, though, so by reading T3's Black Friday 2020 guide you can make sure you're in the best possible place to identify a bargain and then ring it up quickly.

Black Friday deals: how to know if they are real

If you are new to deal hunting on Black Friday then being able to identify what is a real, bonefide Black Friday deal and what is a fake deal is absolutely key.

Luckily, if you pay attention to two main things then, more often than not, you can quickly establish whether you're bagging a bargain or not.

Firstly, many retailers use Black Friday as a good way to clear out their back catalogue of end-of-life or unpopular products. Now, this is not to say that this means the product is bad, far from it. You might actually be bagging a superb piece of tech that just happens to be about to be replaced by a slightly superior model.

Equally, though, that product that is being sold for a song might actually be about to be replaced by a significantly better model. For example, many people bought 4K TVs in Black Friday deals before HDR was introduced and, as the lifespan of TVs are so large, are still stuck with a non-HDR TV even now.

As such, it is imperative that you do your research before pulling the trigger on a Black Friday deal, and especially so if you are unfamiliar with the tech category. Now, as you would expect, this is hard to do on the fly, with many deals timed or limited stock, meaning you have to fire first to win the deal. Which is why you need to identify what deals (or deal areas) you are looking for in advance of the Black Friday sales.

This means that when you then see a deal, you can make a firing at the hip decision and rapidly identify whether to pull the trigger or not.

And, secondly, make sure you establish just how expensive a product was before its new deal price. This is especially important as a favourite tactic of many more unscrupulous retailers is to artificially inflate the price of an item in the weeks or months running up to Black Friday, only then to reduce it back down to a supposedly discounted price point.

As a result, saving listed as hundreds of pounds can actually only be a fraction of that in reality, leaving a deal hunter duped.

Luckily, tools exist to help people establish just what price an item has been trending at, such as the super useful CamelCamelCamel. This site allows you to punch in the URL of a product in an online store and, more often than not, get a pricing history for it.

We suggest that you use such a service on the deal itself, as well as on the product at different retailers, as by doing so you can establish a rough price history across the market, and then compare that to the deal price.

At the very least, even if you don't use a pricing history tool, be sure to check the price of the item at the time of the deal quickly at as many retailers as you can. This will let you see if it is genuine store exclusive Black Friday deal, or an industry established price cut on a product that can be bagged for the price at many different retailers.

Will Amazon Prices Drop on Black Friday?

The short answer to this question is yes. The longer answer, though, as we've touched on above, yes they will but they might not be as low as they've been in some deals during the pre-Black Friday shopping period.

This is because retailers like Amazon are spreading out their deals this year more than ever before in an attempt to make up for the sales disruption they suffered earlier in 2020. As such, you will find huge discounts on certain products that are not bested come Black Friday, and you might not even see the same price.

As such, if you see a big discount on a product you've had your eye on, we recommend you ring it up (after doing your research of course), as you will get the item you want for a good price, and avoid the possibility of paying more come the big day.

We would recommend this for any product from last year especially, as chances are stock will have run low or out come the Black Friday sales proper.

19 October, 2020 – Black Friday deals experts from analyst firm Retail Economics have told The Sun that they expect more people than ever before to do their winter holiday season shopping earlier than ever, and this is due to the fact that many people will not be venturing into stores this Black Friday.

Richard Lim of Retail Economics said that:

"The challenge for retailers is dealing with capacity issues, so it makes sense for them to spread out Black Friday.

"In the past we've seen it turn from a week, to 10 days, but this year it's likely to be a Black November event.

"Black Friday is also being more established as an online-only event. This year will be the biggest online Black Friday ever in the UK."

This idea of a Black November is something that T3 has reported on multiple times over the past six months, and we've been advising shoppers that to bag the best Black Friday deals this year then they're going to need to stay switched on in terms of deals hunting for a far wider period of time.

Certain retailers have actually, even thought he branding isn't there yet, already started their first early Black Friday deals, with 4K TVs, iPads and laptops reduced by hundreds of pounds. While others have been slated to be actually officially launching their respective "Black" sales event in the last week of October.

Here at T3 we see this latest commentary as yet more evidence that Black Friday sales will start early and run right through to New Year in 2020.

18 October, 2020 – A new survey has suggested that Black Friday shoppers could actually do more spending on Cyber Monday this year, with the day potentially dethroning it in terms of sales order value.

The survey's finding were based on the fact that 30% of respondents said that they were going to shop on Cyber Monday, compared to only 24% that said they'd deal hunt on Black Friday this year.

The study suggested that "these results suggest a shift in shoppers' preference to a more digital experience in a pandemic year", which is something that T3 has been reporting on happening for almost 6 months now.

Retailers are spreading out their Black Friday and winter holiday sales more this year, so they are not so concentrated around the traditional single day, and more people than ever before are going to do their Black Friday sales shopping online rather than in-store.

Other interesting findings form the report include that one in three shoppers will start their holiday shopping earlier this year (with 35% admitting they had already started shopping in September) and that 60% of people aren't fussed by the prospect of shipping delays.

Here at T3 we think we will see more Cyber Monday online spending throughout the entire final three months of the year.

4 September, 2020 – Huge news has just dropped about the Amazon's Black Friday sale. According to a fresh leak, the Amazon Black Friday sale start date will be 26 October, 2020.

The leaked date, if true, means that Amazon is planning to launch its Black Friday sale a whole month in advance of Black Friday 2020, which takes place on 27 November this year.

As you can see by reading previous Black Friday news updates below, T3 has been calling this sort of earlier starting gun for months now. All we've been hearing in the Black Friday rumour mill has indicated that all retailers are desperate to launch their winter holiday sales this year due to poor returns earlier in 2020.

And, with Black Friday traditionally firing the starting gun on the holiday shopping season, retailers are bringing Black Friday forward as much as they can by starting their own Black Friday sales earlier.

The result of this is more intriguing with Amazon, though, as we are still waiting on confirmation as to when Amazon Prime Day is going to be this year, with lots of noise starting to build around October.

Does this mean we will see Amazon Prime Day take place directly before Amazon's Black Friday sale starts? Or will there be a gap between the two? Right now nothing is confirmed.

What is confirmed, at least in our mind here at T3, though, is that deal hunters will have to be deals-active for a lot longer this year in order to bag the best bargains. We can easily foresee many stellar bargains taking place well before the actual Grey Thursday and Black Friday days roll around, so we suggest people to bookmark this date and be prepared to pull the trigger at any time.

2 September, 2020 – More evidence has emerged to support the idea that Black Friday 2020 is going to be a far more online event than ever before, which is something that T3 predicted over 6 months ago.

In an Emarsys study on what will be taking place this year on Black Friday, only a paltry 13% of polled consumers indicated that they were intending on heading out onto the high street to bag bargains.

In contrast to that low in-store figure, a very healthy 58% of people said explicitly that they will only shop online.

Speaking on the study's findings, Sara Richter, Emarsys CMO said that:

"Black Friday is set to be unlike any other we've ever had. As a result, retailers are going to need to make sure they're able to capitalize on e-commerce to offset the likely dip in in-store revenue this year."

Here at T3 this news is anything but a surprise, with us advising deal hunters that they faced far greater competition online this year than ever before. That said, though, we're hearing increasingly in the Black Friday deals rumour mill that many of this year's biggest discount deals will still be made available in stores, just not in as greater quantity.

This is because, simply put, many retailers do not have the online clout needed to scale up their offering this year, and will be desperate to lure what reduced numbers of people remain active on the high street into their store. For the savvy deal hunter, some exceptional bargains could be bagged.

Here at T3 we would advise people to always think of their own health and safety first, mind, before hitting the high street.

24 August, 2020 – The first whispers about what Disney Plus is going to be offering this Black Friday have now started and, the good news is, we're likely going to see a return of that awesome £4.17 per month offer that was so popular.

That deal hasn't been seen since we were in the pre-Disney Plus pre-order period, where users could snap up unlimited access to the streaming service for an entire year for just £49.99, which was £10 less than normal.

Rumour has it, though, that Disney is going to celebrate a year of the service being live (in the US) by plunging its price down once more, allowing access to the entire works of Disney, Marvel, LucasFilm, Pixar, and National Geographic for a reduced price point.

In T3's Disney Plus review we gave the streaming service a maximum score of 5 stars, before concluding that its content selection was "out of this world". We're therefore very keen to see the service reduced back to its pre-order price point this Black Friday, which will make it possible for even more people to enjoy its hundreds of films and thousands of TV show episodes.

Can't wait for Black Friday 2020 to bag Disney Plus? Well, today's best deal is directly below:

18 August, 2020 – The Washington Post has reported on a series of trends it sees occuring in relation to Black Friday 2020. And, part of that, includes the obvservation that deal-hunters are going to need to be preparing to shop a lot earlier than ever before.

How early? Before Halloween early. Target, so the report reads, is kicking off its holiday sales this year in October, and many other retailers are set to follow suit.

Amazon, for example, is slated to be holding is delayed Amazon Prime Day sale in early to mid-October, and we feel that is really going to be starting gun firing on the whole holiday trading period.

Speaking on the shift to October Marie Driscoll, a managing director at the retail advisory firm Coresight Research, is quoted by the report as saying that:

“Everything has changed and retailers are having to reinvent themselves. The deals will start in October, and retailers will re-up week after week — they’ll have one limited edition on week one, and week two it’ll be something else so they can get consumers to keep buying.”

Here at T3 we've been telling deal-hunters to prepare early this year for over 6 months now, so this latest report doesn't come as a surprise. What it does to, though, is crystallise the importance of being deals ready this year for the entirety of October, November and December, as clearly we are not going to see the same concentration of top deals around the Black Friday day as we have in previous years.

For example, we can envisage a scenario where deals in Amazon's Prime Day sale are better than those delivered on Black Friday itself, and that we might find the majority of sales launch before BF, which itself may be downplayed in terms of branding in favour of more online or winter holiday themed events.

13 August, 2020 – Another interesting report has just broken online that discussed the future of Black Friday as a term for the 2020 super sale as well as subsequent years.

"Black Friday" has been used for decades now in one way or another, but over the past 10 years especially it has become synonymous mainly with people actually shopping in physical stores.

For many, Black Friday means going out and deal hunting in stores.

With the situation worldwide right now, though, where many people are not venturing out of their houses as much, now the question seems to be – is Black Friday still the best term for businesses in promoting sales?

Well, that's what this new report conjectures, asking instead whether the more online-focused "Cyber Week" could not actually gain traction.

According to a recent report by Qubit, 44% of respondents indicated that they plan to shop more online during this year's Black Friday than before, with 18.9% also confirming they would not be stepping in stores until 2021.

Here at T3 we think "Black Friday" is going nowhere anytime soon, but we also think there is plenty of truth in the incoming online push in terms of deals and sales. We also expect to see many more online themed sales events around the Black Friday day itself, all leaning on more virtual, online messaging.

12 August, 2020 – A fresh report from US news site Bloomberg has revealed the alternative shopping systems currently being explored by major retailers to help deal Black Friday this year.

Due to the unique circumstances retailers find themselves in for 2020, with stores needing to limit the number of people in them at any one time to keep everyone safe, the traditional open the doors and stand back approach is not possible.

So how is the big demand from the Black Friday period being planned for? Firstly, as T3 has noted in this guide already, retailers are looking to push more of their deals online than ever before, allowing deal hunters to bag a bargain from the safety of their own home.

Next up, so the report indicates, many retailers are thought to be priming big store pickup campaigns, which will allow people to bad deals online that they normally would in store, and then safely drive up a pre-determined time to avoid queues.

Staggered Black Friday sales events are also being explored, with discounts staggered across categories throughout the Black Friday period. Mini themed events, such as video gaming, are also thought to be on the cards, with hot deals on Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation run for short controlled periods.

In terms of physical stores, non-traditional opening times are also being explored, as while many major retailers are slated to run reduce Thanksgiving hours this year, many others are planning late night and early morning openings to make up. The idea is that the wider hours will help spread deal hunters out.

Right now, nothing is confirmed, but due to the very challenging financial situation at the moment many of these measures are expected to be adopted.

Here at T3 we can only recommend what we've said already, which is deal hunters should expect to do more of their deal hunting online this year, and that to bag the best bargains you need to be and remain deals active for longer – both in the weeks before Black Friday and the weeks following it.

27 July, 2020 – And another major US retailer has confirmed that it isn't going to open on Thanksgiving day this year. Target announced the news earlier today, with ABC News reporting on the shutdown.

The move see Target join Walmart in deciding to buck an established trend and not open its stores on Thanksgiving for early bird doorbuster deal hunters. Speaking on the announcement, Target said that:

"Historically, deal hunting and holiday shopping can mean crowded events, and this isn’t a year for crowds"

The stress of the move seems to lie therefore on keeping people safe, which is obviously something to be praised, but whether or not this will lead to even more deal hunters descending on Black Friday remains to be seen.

Target first opened its doors to deal hunters on Thanksgiving day back in 2011, following similar moves by other major retailers. A trend had shown that increasingly more people were immediately heading out to shop after their Thanksgiving meal, rather than wait for the following day.

Right now it is expected that even more retailers will follow Walmart and Target in closing during Thanksgiving this year.

22 July, 2020 – The BIG news to break recently about Black Friday 2020 is that US retailing giant Walmart has confirmed that it is going to keep all its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

The news, which is reported in BusinessInsider, will see the tradition of kicking off its in-store doorbuster deals on Thanksgiving shelved for the year. Normally, deal hunters will begin queuing for door-buster Black Friday deals on the day, with sales then going live on the Thanksgiving evening.

Last year, for example, Walmart launched its Black Friday deals at 6pm on Thanksgiving, but this year that isn't going to happen. Speaking on the decision to close down on its stores on Thanksgiving this year, CEO of Walmart US John Furner said that:

"We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones. We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts."

What happened in the Black Friday sales last year?

The Black Friday sales went very well for Amazon, we're told. The retailer says that last year it was the best-ever Black Friday in the company’s history. People apparently purchased millions more Amazon Devices compared to the same period last year and the best-selling items were Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon also says that customers worldwide purchased more toys over Black Friday and than ever before. Best-sellers included LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader's Castle, Monopoly Game: Disney Frozen 2 Edition and Hasbro games such as Jenga, Guess Who and Candy Land Kingdom of Sweet Adventures.

Last year saw the single biggest shopping day for Amazon Fashion worldwide, with more items purchased than any other single day in the company’s history. Best-sellers included Carhartt Men’s Acrylic Watch Hat and Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie.

Amazon customers also bought more than four million more beauty products on compared to the previous year, with best-sellers including Oral-B Genius Pro 900 Electric Toothbrush, Lagunamoon Essential Oils Top 6 Gift Set and L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara.

Top-selling categories at Amazon included Toys, Home, Fashion and Health and Personal Care.

We also know from our own data that 4K TV deals were immensely popular this year, particularly the larger sizes. Headphone deals from the likes of Apple, Beats, Sony and Bose also saw lots of clicks on T3. Nintendo Switch deals were another winner.

John Lewis also reported record sales over last year's Black Friday with with a 9.5% rise over 10 days and sales via its mobile app up 43%, according to The Guardian. Sales in its high street stores were also up.