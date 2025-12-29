Shopping for a great deal this New Year? As we roll out of 2025 and into 2026, that's exactly what Currys is offering in its latest sale. The festive period offered plenty of products that continue to be on offer.

However, there's an awful lot of deals buried among Currys' expansive sale. Its dedicated 'Epic Deals' section runs 153 pages long, which is why T3's expert team is here to pick out the very best of the bunch.

While Currys sells plenty of product lines, we're only interested in the best tech products from the retailer's wider listings. So if you're seeking a new console, TV, tablet, phone, and similar, then we've highlighted the top genuine deals below.

Currys New Year's sale 2025: best deals today

Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Laptop deals

Save £450 Lenovo Yoga 7 14-inch: was £1,149 now £699 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ If you want a Windows PC with epic battery life, then this AMD variant is ideal. This Lenovo tickboxes Microsoft's "Copilot+" PC badge, meaning it's an "AI PC". But it's the core spec – 1TB storage, a 2.8K screen resolution – that really upsell it.

Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Gaming deals

Save 33% (£140) Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: was £429 now £289 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ The cheapest way to get yourself a PS5 console right now, with a price that matches the Black Friday sales earlier in 2025. So long as you're okay not having a disc drive (although you could buy the accessory at a later date!).

Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: TV deals

Save 50% (£300) Hisense E7Q (50-inch): was £599 now £299 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking for a new TV with a low price tag, then this 50-inch Hisense has the biggest discount ratio in Currys' sale. It's got 4K resolution and QLED technology for amplified colours. While it won't beat some of the best TVs of the year, it's still a savvy budget pick.

Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Turntable deals

Save 28% (£70) Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth turntable: was £249 now £179 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Awarded 5 stars by T3's sister site, What Hi-Fi?, the LX310 is described as "a no-nonsense automatic turntable with a built-in phono stage, Bluetooth and a surprisingly musical sound". That Bluetooth feature is the real clincher here, to cut the wires and output to your favourite wireless speaker.

Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Portable speakers

Save 45% (£120) Marshall Middleton: was £269 now £149 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking for a new speaker that's as stylish as it is good-sounding, then Marshall has just the ticket. Its Middleton has come tumbling down in price, delivering unique style – whatever you enjoy listening to.

Save 40% (£100) JBL Xtreme 3: was £249 now £149 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ JBL makes some of the best rugged speakers on the market – and nowhere is selling the Xtreme 3 for as low a price as Currys. It even beats Amazon! The impressive thing about the Xtreme 3, though, is those bass radiators – which means this small speaker is still able to deliver big bass.

Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Headphone deals

Save 25% (£100.95) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones: was £399.95 now £299 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Bose's top over-ear headphones nabbed a T3 Award, as their noise-cancelling (ANC) is just so, so good. If you're after folding headphones that are the best for travel, then look no further. And with this much cut from the asking price, it's an even easier buying decision.

Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Phones deals

Save 25% (£200) Google Pixel 10: was £799 now £599 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ There's currently a chunky £200 off one of the best phones of 2025: the Google Pixel 10. Expect top-level performance, plus all the AI software features you could want, at a price that matches its Black Friday sale.

