Shopping for a great deal this New Year? As we roll out of 2025 and into 2026, that's exactly what Currys is offering in its latest sale. The festive period offered plenty of products that continue to be on offer.
However, there's an awful lot of deals buried among Currys' expansive sale. Its dedicated 'Epic Deals' section runs 153 pages long, which is why T3's expert team is here to pick out the very best of the bunch.
Shop all Currys New Year's deals
While Currys sells plenty of product lines, we're only interested in the best tech products from the retailer's wider listings. So if you're seeking a new console, TV, tablet, phone, and similar, then we've highlighted the top genuine deals below.
Currys New Year's sale 2025: best deals today
- Buy now, pay in 9 months: Finance available
- Currys best discount codes available now
- PlayStation 5 from just £289
Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Laptop deals
Read moreRead less▼
If you want a Windows PC with epic battery life, then this AMD variant is ideal. This Lenovo tickboxes Microsoft's "Copilot+" PC badge, meaning it's an "AI PC". But it's the core spec – 1TB storage, a 2.8K screen resolution – that really upsell it.
Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Gaming deals
Read moreRead less▼
The cheapest way to get yourself a PS5 console right now, with a price that matches the Black Friday sales earlier in 2025. So long as you're okay not having a disc drive (although you could buy the accessory at a later date!).
Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: TV deals
Read moreRead less▼
If you're looking for a new TV with a low price tag, then this 50-inch Hisense has the biggest discount ratio in Currys' sale. It's got 4K resolution and QLED technology for amplified colours. While it won't beat some of the best TVs of the year, it's still a savvy budget pick.
Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Turntable deals
Read moreRead less▼
Awarded 5 stars by T3's sister site, What Hi-Fi?, the LX310 is described as "a no-nonsense automatic turntable with a built-in phono stage, Bluetooth and a surprisingly musical sound". That Bluetooth feature is the real clincher here, to cut the wires and output to your favourite wireless speaker.
Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Portable speakers
Read moreRead less▼
If you're looking for a new speaker that's as stylish as it is good-sounding, then Marshall has just the ticket. Its Middleton has come tumbling down in price, delivering unique style – whatever you enjoy listening to.
Read moreRead less▼
JBL makes some of the best rugged speakers on the market – and nowhere is selling the Xtreme 3 for as low a price as Currys. It even beats Amazon! The impressive thing about the Xtreme 3, though, is those bass radiators – which means this small speaker is still able to deliver big bass.
Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Headphone deals
Read moreRead less▼
Bose's top over-ear headphones nabbed a T3 Award, as their noise-cancelling (ANC) is just so, so good. If you're after folding headphones that are the best for travel, then look no further. And with this much cut from the asking price, it's an even easier buying decision.
Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Phones deals
Read moreRead less▼
There's currently a chunky £200 off one of the best phones of 2025: the Google Pixel 10. Expect top-level performance, plus all the AI software features you could want, at a price that matches its Black Friday sale.
Best Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: Tablet deals
Read moreRead less▼
Samsung's 'Fan Edition' slate has almost a third cut from the asking price. This Exynos-powered tablet is ideal for all kinds of tasks, whether you want to stream or browse, play games, or even use the included S Pen stylus to draw or sketch. It's a brilliant all-rounder for a great price.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.