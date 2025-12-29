Jump to category:
Currys' best New Year's tech deals – experts select the top products on sale

The Currys pre-2026 sale has plenty of tech available at discount prices

Shopping for a great deal this New Year? As we roll out of 2025 and into 2026, that's exactly what Currys is offering in its latest sale. The festive period offered plenty of products that continue to be on offer.

However, there's an awful lot of deals buried among Currys' expansive sale. Its dedicated 'Epic Deals' section runs 153 pages long, which is why T3's expert team is here to pick out the very best of the bunch.

Currys New Year's sale 2025: best deals today

Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Laptop deals

Lenovo Yoga 7 14-inch
Save £450
Lenovo Yoga 7 14-inch: was £1,149 now £699 at Currys
If you want a Windows PC with epic battery life, then this AMD variant is ideal. This Lenovo tickboxes Microsoft's "Copilot+" PC badge, meaning it's an "AI PC". But it's the core spec – 1TB storage, a 2.8K screen resolution – that really upsell it.

Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Gaming deals

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Save 33% (£140)
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: was £429 now £289 at Currys
The cheapest way to get yourself a PS5 console right now, with a price that matches the Black Friday sales earlier in 2025. So long as you're okay not having a disc drive (although you could buy the accessory at a later date!).

Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: TV deals

Hisense E7Q (50-inch)
Save 50% (£300)
Hisense E7Q (50-inch): was £599 now £299 at Currys
If you're looking for a new TV with a low price tag, then this 50-inch Hisense has the biggest discount ratio in Currys' sale. It's got 4K resolution and QLED technology for amplified colours. While it won't beat some of the best TVs of the year, it's still a savvy budget pick.

Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Turntable deals

Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth turntable
Save 28% (£70)
Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth turntable: was £249 now £179 at Currys
Awarded 5 stars by T3's sister site, What Hi-Fi?, the LX310 is described as "a no-nonsense automatic turntable with a built-in phono stage, Bluetooth and a surprisingly musical sound". That Bluetooth feature is the real clincher here, to cut the wires and output to your favourite wireless speaker.

Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Portable speakers

Marshall Middleton
Save 45% (£120)
Marshall Middleton: was £269 now £149 at Currys
If you're looking for a new speaker that's as stylish as it is good-sounding, then Marshall has just the ticket. Its Middleton has come tumbling down in price, delivering unique style – whatever you enjoy listening to.

JBL Xtreme 3
Save 40% (£100)
JBL Xtreme 3: was £249 now £149 at Currys
JBL makes some of the best rugged speakers on the market – and nowhere is selling the Xtreme 3 for as low a price as Currys. It even beats Amazon! The impressive thing about the Xtreme 3, though, is those bass radiators – which means this small speaker is still able to deliver big bass.

Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones
Save 25% (£100.95)
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones: was £399.95 now £299 at Currys
Bose's top over-ear headphones nabbed a T3 Award, as their noise-cancelling (ANC) is just so, so good. If you're after folding headphones that are the best for travel, then look no further. And with this much cut from the asking price, it's an even easier buying decision.

Best Currys New Year's sales 2025: Phones deals

Google Pixel 10
Save 25% (£200)
Google Pixel 10: was £799 now £599 at Currys
There's currently a chunky £200 off one of the best phones of 2025: the Google Pixel 10. Expect top-level performance, plus all the AI software features you could want, at a price that matches its Black Friday sale.

Best Currys Boxing Day sales 2025: Tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE
Save 28% (£140)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: was £499 now £359 at Currys
Samsung's 'Fan Edition' slate has almost a third cut from the asking price. This Exynos-powered tablet is ideal for all kinds of tasks, whether you want to stream or browse, play games, or even use the included S Pen stylus to draw or sketch. It's a brilliant all-rounder for a great price.

Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.

