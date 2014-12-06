Tag Heuer to unveil its first smartwatch at CES 2015

Luxury watch brands are beginning to join the smartwatch race, with Tag Heuer kicking things off.

According to Business Insider sources, the smartwatch will debut at the 2015 Consumer Electronics Show which is held in Las Vegas between January 5 and 9.

The sources say that the watch will run on an Intel processor, although they didn't detail what software was on board.

Like the Withings Activité, it will adopt a traditional classy timepiece look while offering some basic smart functions such as steps taken, calories burned and sleep patterns.

Rather than sport a plastic exterior with a touch screen, we expect the Tag Heuer smartwatch to have an analogue dial and a leather strap.

In recent months Tag Heuer has openly expressed its distaste for the Apple Watch. Jean-Claude Biver, head of watches at parent group LVMH, said: “To be totally honest, it (Apple Watch) looks like it was designed by a student in their first trimester.”

Meanwhile Tag Heuer CEO, Stephane Linder told Tech Hive in July he wasn't impressed with Samsung, Sony, Qualcomm and Pebble's watch designs.

“They look like cheap, plastic-designed watches. In the luxury category, we work on every detail for crafted value. When I see the smartwatch, it's interesting, but in terms of design, it looks like a cheap wrist computer. There's not one that makes a great connection.”

Ouch. After those remarks there's high expectations for the Tag Heuer smartwatch, so we can't wait to see what the Swiss watch maker brings to the table in January.