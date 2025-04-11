Hot 100: T3's best breakthrough tech picks

If you're curious about the most exciting tech trends set to shape the year ahead, you’re in exactly the right place. The team at T3 has pulled together the ultimate roundup of groundbreaking gadgets, future-facing trends, and cool innovations we firmly believe will take over the next 12 months.

From walking, talking robot vacuums to cutting-edge smartphones, there's something in here for every kind of tech lover. Our Hot 100 ranking is the go-to guide for the most thrilling, buzzworthy tech you’ll want on your radar – and just so we're clear, nope, there’s no other list quite like it.

The Hot 100

100 - 91

#100: Core 2 Thermal Sensor

The job of the Core 2 Thermal Sensor is to measure thermal load: that’s how hot your body is getting during exercise, basically. It’s smaller and lighter than before, but will still deliver the key stats you need, which are able to help you better adapt to the heat. What’s more, the data can be easily shared to other fitness platforms too.

£TBC, corebodytemp.com

#99: Pawport Smart Pet Door

Almost anything can be a smart gadget now, and that includes the pet doors that give your animal friends access to your home. The Pawport Smart Pet Door can mount over your existing pet door or be installed separately, adding a weatherproof seal and making sure only your own pets can enter – which is handled via a portable tag fixed to their collar.

From $499 (about £385), pawport.com

#98: DJI

DJI is one of the innovative tech brands set to have the busiest and biggest of years during 2025. Already the market leader as far as consumer drones are concerned, you can expect new models from the company that are faster, smarter and more capable – as well as bonus projects such as phone gimbals and e-bike motors along the way too. The view from above is better than ever.

dji.com

#97: The Last of Us

Arguably the best videogame-to-TV-show adaptation we’ve ever seen, The Last of Us returns to screens in 2025 with its second season. It’s moody, atmospheric, gripping and very well acted – and of course it helps that it’s based on a game with so many strong narrative beats, which it would appear are going to be followed closely in season two.

hbo.com

#96: Anker Solix Umbrella

Here’s something a little out of the ordinary: the Anker Solix Umbrella keeps you cool and in the shade on the beach, while also using the power of sunshine to charge up any electronic gadgets you’ve brought with you. The high tech brolly stands at 215cm tall and has an IP67 rating, so blowing sand and rain shouldn’t spoil things. You can even attach the umbrella to a cooler for keeping your food and drinks nicely chilled for your day out at the seaside.

£TBC, anker.com

#95: Creative Aurvana Ace Mimi

The Aurvana Ace Mimi are described as “personal audio redefined” by Creative, and they come with bespoke sound personalisation technology that can tailor the audio specifically for your ears and your tastes. There’s also a host of features built in, including support for Super X-Fi, Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast.

£109.99, creative.com

#94: Plantbot

Say hello to Plantbot, which quite simply enables your plants to talk to you. Well, not exactly: these pots use smart sensor tech to figure out the health and growth stage of your plants, which is then represented on the outside using one of over 100 emojis. The Plantbot will tell you when it needs water and say thank you when you give it some – kids will love it.

$159 (about £125), plantsrobot.com

#93: Ozlo Sleepbud

With the stresses and strains of modern living, it’s not always easy to get a good night’s sleep, but the Ozlo Sleepbuds can help – they bring with them the ability to block out surrounding sounds, and options for playing white noise or your own choice of audio as well. They come with a variety of silicone tip sizes to make sure of a snug in-ear fit.

$299 (about £230), ozlosleep.com

#92: Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360

(Image credit: T3 / Neil Godwin)

Samsung’s Windows laptops just keep on getting better – more powerful, more lightweight, and these days of course, with more on-board AI as well. Add in a screen with a 360-degree hinge that can fold right back for extra flexibility, and the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is an appealing package. There’s even a bundled stylus for some digital creation.

#91: Hyve Smart Delivery Pod

The Hyve Smart Delivery Pod is here to save your package deliveries from porch pirates, with plenty of room inside and decent protection against the elements. You simply give your delivery driver an access code generated in the accompanying app, and they’re able to leave your package locked inside the Hyve pod until you’re able to come and collect it.

$299 (about £230), hyvesecurity.com

90 - 81

#90: MyCanyon

TREND MyCanyon is the new customisation program offered by the cycling experts at Canyon, with the Aeroad CFR the first bike to be available. It gives you a streamlined, intuitive way of getting a road machine built to your specific requirements, with choices over function, finish, paintwork, groupsets, wheels and saddles – though it will of course cost you.

From £10,000, canyon.com

#89: Bee Wearable AI

TREND Bee puts the latest AI tech right on your wrist, the idea being that it keeps track of where you’re going and what you’re doing to become a useful personalised assistant that you can call on any time. We’re starting to see more of these AI wearables appearing, and no doubt that trend will continue, as AI becomes more personal and more portable.

$49.99 (about £38), bee.computer

#88: Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket Steam Air Fryer

Don’t expect the popularity of air fryers to drop at any point during 2025 – certainly not with models of this quality available to buy. This is really straightforward to operate and maintain, offering a spacious 9-litre capacity and variety of cooking presets.

£249.99, philips.co.uk

#87: Insta360 Flow 2 Pro

The Insta360 Flow 2 Pro gives your mobile video recording capabilities a serious levelling up, keeping your phone nice and steady no matter how fast you’re going or how much you’re moving. You can also use it as a remote controlled tripod for capturing content, and the solid and robust design means you’re not going to be scared to take it outdoors. It works smoothly with over 200 iOS apps and there’s an optional AI tracker.

#86: Acer Aspire Vero 16

There are several reasons why the Acer Aspire Vero 16 is a laptop worth knowing about in 2025, including its eco-friendly credentials: more than 70% of the laptop’s chassis is made from recycled plastic and bio-based oyster shell material. On top of that, you’re getting a 16-inch screen, Intel Core Ultra processors and support for Wi-Fi 7 as well.

From £799, acer.com

#85: MSI Claw 8 AI Plus

Already busy making laptops, GPUs, motherboards and more, MSI now makes handheld PC consoles too: with an 8-inch screen and an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor on the inside, the MSI Claw 8 AI Plus puts an awful lot of power in the palm of your hand, perfect for gaming on the go.

£899, msi.com

#84: Obsbot Tiny SE

If you’ve been under the impression that all webcams are alike, you’ve not seen the Obsbot Tiny SE. This tiny little marvel of a gadget can keep your face in view as you move around, courtesy of some integrated AI magic, as well as supporting gesture control and remote operation. Oh, and the video and audio are both top notch, of course.

£109, obsbot.com

#83: Cosori CNS-R101S

Together with its connected mobile app, the stainless steel Cosori CNS-R101S smart kitchen scale can prove eminently useful for a multitude of cooking projects. Besides measuring out ingredients, this compact scale is able to accurately track nutritional information as well, and can help with tracking your eating and setting dietary goals.

#82: Leica SL3-S

(Image credit: T3 / Neil Godwin)

To see the Leica SL3-S is to fall in love with it, and that’s before you start shooting any photos or videos. The 24MP full-frame L-mount mirrorless camera brings with it super-fast capture speeds, a host of customisation options to play around with and numerous upgrades over its predecessor – including a lighter chassis and improved autofocus.

#81: Halliday Smart Glasses

TREND Smart glasses have come a long way in recent years, and the Halliday Smart Glasses show where the tech is up to right now. These specs are lightweight and elegant, and also come with a small built-in display that sits in your eyeline when it’s needed. You’ve also got some neat AI-driven features here, including real-time speech translation capabilities.

From $399 (about £310), hallidayglobal.com

80 - 71

#80: Zero Breeze Mark 3

This is the most portable air conditioner we’ve ever seen, and is perfect for keeping the temperature down on camping trips and other outdoor adventures. It can heat and dehumidify as well as cool, with everything running from the built-in battery, if needed.

$1,399.99 (£1,090), zerobreeze.com

#79: Audeze MM-100

Audeze consistently makes ace headphones, but it may have outdone itself with the MM-100 pair. Invest in these cans and you get something approaching a professional audio studio on the top of your head: the headphones boast high efficiency, planar magnetic drivers wrapped in a steel and magnesium chassis.

#78: Hoka Project Transport

A winning mix of materials and design acumen, the Hoka Project Transport sneakers are distinct in their looks and very well protected against the elements. From the textured synthetic overlays to the semi-automatic zip lock, all details have been carefully considered.

£140, hoka.co

#77: Viv Ring

Smart rings are having a moment, and the Viv Ring gives us some idea why, with its powerful set of sensors, its lightweight design and its accompanying app – giving you access to masses of stats. This might just be the best way of tracking your various health and fitness metrics.

$279 (about £215), vivring.ai

#76: Garmin Instinct 3

No doubt we’ll see several new Garmin models throughout the course of the year but the Instinct 3 could be hard to beat. It’s packed with features, tastefully designed and has solar panel tech that means it may never need recharging (as long as you’re in sunny climes).

#75: Sigma BF

What we have with the Sigma BF is a camera that looks as gorgeous as the photographs and the videos it takes: this 24MP full-frame L-mount mirrorless camera is a beautifully minimal and streamlined piece of kit. There’s no memory card slot either, just plenty of on-board storage for your snaps.

#74: Swippitt Instant Power System

Affectionately described as ‘the phone toaster’, the Swippitt combines custom battery cases for your smartphone and an automatic case swapping gadget – the idea being that when your handset is low on juice, you can pop it into the toaster and get a case swap, which then also means your device is instantly recharged and back to full battery power.

$570 (about £440), swippitt.com

#73: Switchbot K20 Plus Pro

Sure, you’ve seen robot vacuums before – but what about robot vacuums that also double up as mobile security cameras and air purifiers, and can deliver you breakfast in bed in the morning? The Switchbot K20 Plus Pro is a multitasking marvel that can be configured in a variety of ways.

£TBC, switch-bot.com

#72: XGIMI Horizon S Max

The XGIMI Horizon S Max is a projector that offers an experience that’s impressively close to the one you’ll get at your local cinema, what with its IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision certifications, and its 3100 ISO Lumens of brightness that’ll power through any ambient lighting.

#71: BenQ GV50

(Image credit: T3 / Neil Godwin)

For the ultimate in comfort when watching movies and shows, you want to be lying in bed on your back – and as the BenQ GV50 can project on the ceiling of a room, that’s exactly what you get with this device. It means you can ditch the tablet for all that late-night video viewing, without having to worry about anything hitting your face if you fall asleep.

£629, benq.eu

70 - 61

#70: Honeywell Home X2S

A smart thermostat that offers easy operation and saves you money, the Honeywell Home X2S is an accomplished smart home device. Besides all of the temperature control basics you’d expect, it works with a variety of ecosystems and standards, including Matter.

$79.99 (about £60), honeywellhome.com

#69: Kanto Audio UKI

The Kanto Audio UKI bookshelf speakers aren’t going to cost you much, but they have plenty in the way of audio punch. They also have a rather endearing design, and that counts for a lot when it comes to music systems. The connectivity options here are Bluetooth, USB-C, RCA, which means there’s support for a host of different devices.

£199, kantoaudio.com

#68: Aurzen Zip

You can instantly see what makes the Aurzen Zip projector different: it brings with it a tri-fold design, which means it can be used just about anywhere, and folds down to a nice size. You can mirror content from iPhones and Android phones, and you get around 90 minutes of playback time from a single battery charge.

$699 (about £540), aurzen.com

#67: Roto VR Explorer

Tech companies are making serious progress in adding more immersion to virtual reality experiences, and that’s the thinking behind the Roto VR Explorer. It’s a fully featured VR chair that swings around a full 360 degree circle, tracks your head movements, and provides extra haptic feedback.

£799, rotovr.com

#66: Stromberg Twin 2

The smart party trick offered by the Stromberg Twin 2 is it splits into two when needed, giving you two portable speakers for the price of one, that will last around 10 hours between battery charges. The speakers can easily be configured as a stereo system, and there’s a 3.5mm auxiliary input included.

£TBC, stromberg.world

#65: Vollebak Double Graphene Puffer

Wonder material graphene plays an important part in this coat, to bring you the ultimate in lightweight protection from the elements. Using a special two-layer system, the garment has been precisely engineered to manage temperature and humidity, and once you put it on, you’ll find it justifies its price tag.

£1,295, vollebak.com

#64: Casio CRW-001-1

So we’ve got smartwatches, and smart rings, so why not a combination of the two? The Casio CRW-001-1JR is one of the most intriguing gadgets we’ve seen all year, and it comes with all the traditional Casio stylings, despite its diminutive size. While it doesn’t do much more than tell you the time, it’s undoubtedly a unique timepiece with a difference.

£TBC, casio.co.uk

#63: Asus ROG Zephyrus G16

TREND This is a real monster of a gaming laptop, and shows just how powerful these portable devices can be in 2025 – you don’t necessarily need to stick to a desktop PC to get the maximum in performance these days. There’s the high-end, next-gen Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU under the hood here, so every game will run faultlessly on the 16-inch display.

£4,299.99, rog.asus.com

#62: Suunto Aqua

There’s an awful lot of tech packed into these waterproof, open-ear bone conduction headphones, including support for offline audio (so you can leave your phone behind) and motion-detection features (for feedback on your swimming). Suunto promises you’ll forget you’re even wearing them, and the battery can go for 10 hours between recharges.

£175, suunto.com

#61: Fujifilm TS-L2040

(Image credit: T3 / Neil Godwin)

A lot of different factors go into making the perfect pair of high-tech binoculars, but most important is zoom – and that’s where the Fujifilm TS-L2040 binoculars really deliver. You get 20x magnification here, as well as advanced image stabilisation that means there’s no danger of shaking and blurring getting between you and whatever you’re looking at.

$1,199.95 (about £930), fujifilm.com

60 - 51

#60: Ultra-thin phones

The mobile phone trend of 2025 looks set to be ultra-thin phones. So far this year we’ve already seen the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the Oppo Find N5, and the rumours suggest an iPhone 17 Air will be along later in the year as well. We’re all for phones getting thinner, as long as it doesn’t overly affect battery life.

#59: Panos Panay

Having helped shape the Microsoft Surface line of products, Panos Panay is now heading up devices at Amazon – which means he’s in charge of everything from Amazon Echo speakers to Amazon Kindle e-readers to the next-gen Alexa Plus AI that was recently launched (it’s also in this list). You can expect to hear a lot more from Panos Panay.

#58: Kara Water KaraPod

Here at T3 we’re always on the lookout for innovative tech that’s a little bit different, and the Kara Water KaraPod absolutely fits that description. It’s a futuristic-looking coffee maker that can actually harvest water from the moisture in the surrounding air, which means you don’t have to keep refilling it – just add a coffee pod and you’re good to go.

£471, karapod.com

#57: Freewrite Wordrunner

Freewrite excels in devices that help you to write in a distraction-free way, and the new Wordrunner is an extension of that: it’s a mechanical keyboard you can connect to all kinds of devices. The keys have been customised for easy access to commonly used writing tools.

getfreewrite.com

#56: Nanoleaf 4D V2

Nanoleaf has something pretty special with the 4D V2 Screen Mirror and Light Strip Kit solution. There’s a tiny camera that looks at your TV or monitor, and then a light strip for fixing to the back of the display – and you can then enjoy smart light colours and intensities that move in tandem with whatever’s happening on screen.

£89, nanoleaf.me

#55: QDOS Sip And Snap

The QDOS Sip And Snap is essentially a water bottle with a MagSafe connector attached, so you can quickly get your phone set up for hands-free operation on the go. For watching videos and making calls, for example, this fits the bill – and it holds your drinks, as well.

£29.99, qdossound.com

#54: Technics EAH-AZ100

There’s much choice when it comes to premium wireless earbuds, but the Technics EAH-AZ100 from Panasonic might just be at the very top of the pile – what with their outstanding audio fidelity, compact and polished design, and advanced noise reduction that works while speaking as well as listening.

#53: EcoAir Anti-Covid AVS

You can worry a lot less about covid, colds, and the flu with the EcoAir Anti-Covid AVS air sterilisation system, which comes in the form of a compact box that takes care of 99.925% of airborne viruses and bacteria – reassuring if you’ve got younger or older people around at your home.

£349.98, ecoair.org

#52: OnePlus 13

OnePlus has always shown that you can get very good handsets for very respectable prices – and the OnePlus 13 continues that trend. With a polished and intuitive operating system, an appealing design aesthetic and enough power to cope with every conceivable task, why would you spend any more?

#51: Kindle Colorsoft

(Image credit: T3 / Neil Godwin)

The first colour Kindle from Amazon has made quite an impression, and of course opens up the possibility of book covers, comic books and more in hues that go beyond shades of grey. Everything you would otherwise expect from a Kindle is still here, from the well-stocked e-book library to the software interface, which couldn’t be any easier to use.

50 - 41

#50: BMW Panoramic iDrive

Historically, car makers haven’t been the best at adopting new tech quickly, but the BMW Panoramic iDrive system is here to buck that trend. It brings with it a complete solution for operating your car and its integrated display system, with the screens, steering wheel and on-board sensors all working in perfect unison.

£TBC, bmw.com

#49: Amazon Echo Show

If you feel like you need to go as big as possible with your home’s smart display, then the Amazon Echo Show 21 is perfect: the 21-inch display is great at showing off everything from Prime Video shows to the family calendar, and of course Alexa is always there if you need to turn on your smart lights or get a weather forecast

£399.99, amazon.co.uk

#48: Dell UltraSharp 32 U3225QE

Not all PC monitors are the same: the Dell UltraSharp 32 for 2025 offers advanced QD-OLED technology, on-board AI for enhancing 3D sound, features for easing eye strain, an ambient light sensor, superior contrast and colour, and a host of connectivity options facilitated by Thunderbolt 4 tech.

#47: Mammotion Yuka Mini

Take some of the stress out of garden maintenance with the Mammotion Yuka Mini, a robot lawn mower that uses AI to map out its route, and which can automatically detect and avoid any objects. It’s all easily managed via the accompanying app, is fine with slopes, and of course is great at cutting grass down to size.

£849, mammotion.com

#46: HMD OffGrid

The HMD OffGrid gives you access to satellite networks wherever you happen to be on the planet – which means even if you’re far beyond the reach of the nearest phone mast and Wi-Fi network, you can still send out text messages, share your location and contact the emergency services. It could be a gadget that just may save your life.

£169.99 + service plan, hmd.com

#45: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i – Aura Edition

Everything that you want in a modern laptop is included with the Aura Edition of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i – from a sleek and stylish chassis to on-board AI, from high-end internal specs to battery life that lasts and lasts. This is where laptops are heading during 2025 and beyond.

#44: Valerion VisionMaster Max

If you can afford it, the Valerion VisionMaster Max will wow you with its 4K, 3000 ISO Lumens, high contrast, full colour gamut, laser powered projection quality – and it also comes with the excellent Google TV on board. It’s probably the best video projector money can buy.

£4,999, valerion.com

#43: AI models are taking over

We lost count of the number of AI models that launched in 2024, and the rapid pace of development looks likely to continue this year – whether it’s unified, all-in-one models from OpenAI and ChatGPT, or super-speedy competitors from China such as DeepSeek, expect the AI inside your apps of choice to get smarter and smarter.

#42: Lenovo Legion Go S

The handheld PC space is certainly getting more and more competitive, and the Lenovo Legion Go S is the latest contender to enter the ring, bringing with it a high-resolution 8-inch display (with a 120 Hz refresh rate), clever cooling, neat ergonomics and an advanced AMD Z2 Go chipset. A broad range of games and game stores are supported too.

#41: Dwarf 3

(Image credit: T3 / Neil Godwin)

The Dwarf 3 is right up our street here at T3, because it combines cutting-edge tech with a clever and appealing design, and a pile of useful features – all at a price that’s not going to take all of your life savings. This compact gadget makes astrophotography available to anyone, even complete beginners, and it works well for bird watching and panoramas too.

£395, dwarflab.com

40 - 31

#40: Nékojita FuFu

You’ve almost certainly never seen a gadget like this before. Conceived in Japan, the Nékojita FuFu sits on the side of your mug and bowl, gently cooling your drinks or food with a series of puffs. There are actually eight different blowing modes included, and the little bot uses a special algorithm to switch between them as it sees fit. £TBC, nekojitafufu.ux-xu.com

#39: Garmin Zūmo R1 Radar