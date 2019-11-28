Instant Pot Duo V2 7-in-1 deal: Black Friday brings price crashing below £60

Just like hungry Americans, we can't get enough of the Instant Pot and this Amazon Black Friday deal makes it even more appealing with £70 off the normal asking price. Yup, for just £99 you can own the Instant Pot Duo V2 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker.

The Instant Pot range is already a best-selling collection in the USA and this UK model is the V2 7-in-1 edition. That means you get a revised incarnation of the Instant Pot, which comes with a raft of cool features. The main appeal is the way it does the job of seven other kitchen appliances and all in a sizeable stainless steel container.

That, by the way, is the same price as the Instant Pot Duo Mini at Amazon, and that has only half the capacity of this model. It means you can make, well, anything and in a lot less time than normal thanks to its intelligent cooking capabilities. Think of a recipe you like and the Instant Pot can handle it and more besides. It’ll even make yoghurt if you want a change from hot foot.

Why you should buy this Instant Pot Duo V2

The 5.7-litre (that's 6 quarts) capacity inside the durable stainless steel bowl means the Instant Pot can be used to make meals in bulk, or it’ll happily provide one-pot offerings in no time at all. It also caters for any taste or palette, so soups, meats/stews, beans/chilli and rice are all within easy reach. The Instant Pot is also a mean pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, yogurt maker and warmer too.

The Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6-Qt. also boasts lots of technology inside to ensure that you get perfectly cooked meals every time. A microprocessor keeps tabs on simple stuff like porridge or rice, but it’s also very clever at working out just when that hard to get right meat joint is done to perfect. We’re salivating just thinking about it.

Alongside the stainless steel Instant Pot there’s also a steam rack, manual and recipe book included in the package. Crucially, there are cooking time tables supplied too, so you’ll be able to get those recipes honed to perfection.

